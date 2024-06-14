Should the 49ers Sign All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons?
Safety was one of the many positions the San Francisco 49ers were looking to address this offseason.
That is why the 49ers brought in Julian Blackmon for a visit in Mar. before he re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Safety is a bit unclear for the 49ers. It isn't as solidified and stable as it looks. Ji'Ayir Brown had flashes last season, but isn't quite there yet. Then there is Talanoa Hufanga who is coming off of a torn ACL.
The safety position could certainly use someone who can be the anchor, and it sure isn't going to be rookie Malik Mustapha. The player who could be the anchor is former Denver Broncos and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. He was a player that was linked to the 49ers a bit from Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Simmons never took an official visit with the 49ers, but that doesn't mean he wasn't on their radar. The odds are that he is still a player the 49ers are keeping tabs on and I'm sure he is as well. He would make an excellent fit for the defense and playing for a Super Bowl contending team has to be enticing for him.
Should the 49ers sign Simmons?
Absolutely. Having the chance to improve an already strong defense should be seized upon 10 times out of 10. Simmons clears Brown who might have to adapt to playing strong safety since Hufanga is a variable right now.
The reason the 49ers haven't signed Simmons is most likely because they do want to see where Hufanga is at. It feels much is predicated on him and with the players at the position already to see if anyone can instill confidence in them to go into the season with this group.
Should there not be full confidence, then Simmons will be there at their disposal. However, they run the risk of allowing him to go elsewhere. Plus, there is the question of why he is a free agent for this long in the first place. He probably is looking for too much money and wants a long-term deal.
But at this point, he will have to settle for a one-year deal. The 49ers can offer him a very lucrative one since they have roughly $32 million in salary cap space. They could swing him $18 million for this year, which would make him the second-highest paid free safety and still have leftovers for moves in a midseason trade or possible extensions.
It would be awesome for the 49ers to bring in this sweet player. However, my confidence level on Simmons being signed by the 49ers is fairly low. I'd give it a 20 percent chance a deal gets done. There's just too many variables that the 49ers are looking to become clear before they would make a move and by that time Simmons might already be on another team.
Hopefully they figure it out fast and not miss out on signing an All-Pro.