Should the 49ers Sign DeSean Jackson?

DeSean Jackson is now a free agent and can be a player of intrigue for the 49ers.

An intriguing player has become a free agent.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has officially cleared waivers after he was released from the Rams on Tuesday.

Jackson never found his footing with the Rams. He had his one big game against the Buccaneers in Week 3 when he tallied three catches for 120 yards and a score. Other than that, there was nothing else to rave about with him. Then again, he has significantly better players ahead of him in Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. It is no wonder he could never find a role.

But perhaps he can find a role with the 49ers. There is no deep threat on the 49ers. Deebo Samuel is capable of popping off for a route or two in a game, but there is a huge lack there for the 49ers. Having someone who can threaten to take the top off of a defense would give the 49ers a new dynamic offensively. Plus, Jackson would be cheap.

Should the 49ers sign Jackson?

Only if he can turn back the clock to 2013 DeSean Jackson.

This is a player that the 49ers shouldn't even glance at. They can't even get Brandon Aiyuk the ball enough, so why would they consider Jackson? The last thing the 49ers need is another veteran player that cuts in front of developing young talent. Right now, the 49ers' passing game is Samuel and that's it. It is a singular style attack on offense with the air game and shows no sign of changing.

Even with George Kittle's return, I am not too sure how dramatically the target share will change. Kittle can't even get looks in the endzone or anything outside of Y-Leak counter plays or something off of play-action.

What the 49ers need is not a deep threat. What they need is to start utilizing their best players because they have talent offensively. Samuel is having a monstrous season, but needs a breather. Give him some help in the form of Aiyuk, Kittle, and others. It'll also keep a defense off balance.

Besides, is Jimmy Garoppolo ever going to take a shot deep with Jackson? Let alone even look his way. Signing Jackson would only be helpful if Trey Lance was the starter since he has the confidence and arm strength to hit him deep. There is no free agent that can help the 49ers right now. They have all they need right now on the roster.

It is just a matter of Shanahan utilizing his top talents.