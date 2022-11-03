Should the 49ers Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The 49ers stood firm on acquiring another player at the trade deadline.

Getting Christian McCaffrey was more than enough to revitalize their offense. With Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell coming back, the offense will only grow stronger. However, it never hurts to add more talent. The free agency pool still has some players of interest.

Headlining the free agent list is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who has yet to come close to signing with a team yet. Beckham is coming off of a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl, but should be just about close to full strength now. The 49ers could tap him on the shoulder and see if there is any mutual interest. Gaining a talent such as Beckham could only help the 49ers after all.

So should the 49ers sign Beckham?

Pass. Hard pass.

What is the point? In theory, adding Beckham wouldn't hurt the 49ers and should aid their offense, but the 49ers are not the optimal offense to utilize Beckham to the fullest. The strength of the offense is running the football and throwing the ball within five yards of the line of scrimmage to allow the playmakers to do their thing.

Beckham isn't great with the ball in his hands. He needs service and delivery in the air, which is why he excels at in the deep-to-moderate length of the field. Basically anything over 10 yards to fully get the most out of him. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the right quarterback to execute that nor should the 49ers force him to be. If they do sign Beckham, then Kyle Shanahan will have to dial up a few plays for Beckham by putting Garoppolo in a spot that isn't his strength.

In that sense, adding Beckham could actually hurt the offense. It is not like they are going to sign him to add him to their screen game or five yard slants/crossers. Plus, what is the need for another wide receiver? That is the least of the 49ers' worries. Brandon Aiyuk has been playing at a high level for three straight weeks now and George Kittle is picking up the slack.

I get the desire to want to add a popular name, but the 49ers do not need him. They have all the weapons they could possibly need right now after acquiring McCaffrey. The group they have now is more than enough.

Thanks, but no thanks on Beckham to the 49ers.