Should the 49ers Sign or Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo's Replacement?

I recently had a debate with my friend Vish about how the 49ers should replace Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Both Vish and I agree the 49ers should replace Garoppolo -- he's too expensive and injury-prone. But we disagree about how the 49ers should go about replacing him.

I say the 49ers should go cheap the position. Sign a cheap, quality veteran -- Ryan Fitzpatrick? -- and draft a quarterback in Round 1. Someone with premium athleticism and arm talent. Essentially, the Miami Dolphins model.

The Dolphins are legit Super Bowl contenders, and they have two good quarterbacks who combined count less than $14 million against the salary cap. By saving money at quarterback, the Dolphins were able to sign cornerback Byron Jones to an $82.5 million contract this offseason, and now Miami has given up the fourth-fewest points in the NFL.

You don't need a great quarterback to win a Super Bowl -- you need a good quarterback and a great team. And good quarterbacks are becoming cheaper and easier to find every year, because college football produces pro-ready quarterbacks more than ever before.

And the salary cap will go down next season, so cheap quarterbacks will be more valuable than ever.

Vish thinks the 49ers have too much invested in their roster to turn it over to a rookie. He thinks the 49ers should trade for a veteran such as Matthew Stafford or Matt Ryan, and then draft a rookie and develop him slowly while the veteran plays for a few years.

In fairness to Vish, Ryan actually would be cheaper to the Niners than Garoppolo in 2021.

Watch the full debate below.