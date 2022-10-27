Should the 49ers Start Jason Verrett Against the Rams?

Jason Verrett can officially suit up for the 49ers.

His first game can very well come this Sunday against the Rams. Outside corner is a little bleak for the 49ers with Emmanuel Moseley out for the year. Charvarius Ward is the only anchor the 49ers have that they can trust. For the defense to be at its peak, it needs two strong starting cornerbacks. Verrett can be that guy.

"Jason has done good," said DeMeco Ryans. "Opened his window, happy to just have him back out there, seeing him working. It's great, always great to have Jason back out there.

"He's working his way back in and we'll see where he is in this process."

Should the 49ers start Verrett against the Rams?

Not at all. As questionable as the starting cornerback spot is opposite Ward, the 49ers cannot throw in Verrett out of desperation or need. Caution and care is still the right course of action with Verrett. They have been delicately bringing him along in practice and so far the results have been sound. Continuing to slow-play his return has been doing fine.

The last thing the 49ers need is rolling him out there as the starter and him completely breaking down. If he ended up starting, you better believe that Sean McVay is going to have his offense attack his side over and over again to sound Verrett out. He would be in for a tough battle that his body and conditioning just might not be ready for. The only way Verrett should get in this game is if an injury occurs that forces him to play.

But I wouldn't be surprised if Verrett is a healthy scratch this game.

Week 10 against the Chargers is the ideal debut for Verrett. He will have a couple more weeks to keep testing his body to see how he fares. The 49ers can continue to monitor him and ensure he is ready. Plus, what better way for Verrett to make his debut as a starter than against the team that drafted him?

Continue to keep Verrett out and think of the long haul of the season.