Should the 49ers Take a Chance on Dwanye Haskins?

Quarterback has been the hottest topic of debate for the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback has been the hottest topic of debate for the San Francisco 49ers.

The poor performance from the position all season long has been killing the 49ers regardless of who is under center. Picking up Josh Rosen from the Buccaneers' practice squad is a potential step towards the improvement process. Rosen is a former first-round pick, so the talent is there to tap into.

However, there is now another former first-round quarterback that is available for the 49ers to poach. That player is Dwayne Haskins who was released Monday by the Washington Football Team. Haskins, like Rosen, fell out of favor with the new coaching regime. Unfortunately, Haskins' poor career start isn't totally the fault of Washington.

Still, Haskins is a player of intrigue and picking him up would mean the 49ers get his remaining rookie contract that would pay him around $1.8 million in 2021 and $2.4 million in 2022.

Should the 49ers take a chance on Haskins?

I know I am the one that is posing this question, but I nearly spit up my coffee just now saying it out loud.

Stay away from Haskins if you're the 49ers. Look, he didn't get the best support in Washington. They set him up for failure as that franchise tends to do for their quarterbacks. I am sure he will get a solid chance to bounce back. But that chance must not be with the 49ers.

Haskins hasn't shown anything in his starts that he is worth the flyer, especially at his figures. Even signing him if he passes waivers isn't worth it. The 49ers are better off investing time in Rosen.

Plus, Haskins' maturation issues seems to get brought up way too often. And showing up to a strip club recently kind of gives credence to that notion.

The 49ers need improvement in the quarterback room, not a player they have to handhold. They already do that with Jimmy Garoppolo. Draft a new quarterback and/or sign a veteran in free agency. No more former first-round draft selections.