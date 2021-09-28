Should the 49ers Trade for Colts RB Marlon Mack?

Running back is in a state of emergency for the 49ers. One player who they could entertain is Marlon Mack of the Colts.

Running back has become a desperate need for the San Francisco 49ers.

Look no further than how the running game fared against the Packers on Sunday night. While the offensive line didn't do Trey Sermon any favors, it is clear that he isn't clicking yet into the offense. It is why he was a healthy scratch Week 1 with Elijah Mitchell getting the nod over him.

Speaking of Mitchell, who knows where he is at with his shoulder injury? Regardless, it is a bit concerning that he has already sustained an injury after two games of being the workhorse. He may not be built for it quite yet. The 49ers offense has a problem on their hands if they cannot effectively and consistently run the football. There is one player who could be of intrigue for the 49ers and that is Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Mack and the Colts have agreed to seek a trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The issue with Mack is that he is coming off an Achilles tear, so that could be a red flag to the 49ers. But it is not like they have let significant injuries deter them from players before. And with running back in a state of emergency, this is a player who could potentially settle the running game. The 49ers have made a deal with the Colts before, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a call made.

Should the 49ers trade for Mack?

No way.

Mack isn't a bad player. Injuries put him behind the eight-ball of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. He is definitely an intriguing player and he shouldn't cost more than a sixth-round pick.

But he isn't stepping into the 49ers offense and saving the running game. For starters, it would take some time for Mack to grasp the offense. The fact that Jacques Patrick, Kerryon Johnson, and Trenton Cannon were active this game without offensive reps says a lot. Shanahan's offense isn't a simple lookover to grasp it. Even Sermon is still not entrenched in it enough.

Besides, the 49ers are not going to be aggressive with running back right now. Mitchell's injury isn't too serious and they will be getting Jeff Wilson Jr. back at some point. They are certainly going to try to keep the running game afloat until then without giving up assets. I am not even sure how much of a fit Mack would be in the offense anyway.

My colleague Zach Hicks, who writes for our sister site at Horeshoe Huddle, believes Mack makes the most sense for the Colts in a trade and is a fit for the 49ers.

"Mack's fit in the offense would be outstanding. His vision and tendency to hit jump cuts would be a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's zone running scheme. I absolutely love this fit and I personally think swapping Mack for a mid-to-late day three pick with the 49ers makes the most sense out of any mock trade scenario."

I see a trade for Mack as no more than a slim chance for the 49ers, but I wouldn't blame them for making a push if their running game is still rough against the Seahawks in Week 4.