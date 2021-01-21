Should the 49ers Trade up for Zach Wilson?

It’s easy to see why Wilson became a fan favorite. Turn on any BYU game and you will see at least a couple of throws that make you want to sit up and pay attention.

Throughout the 49ers 2020 season it was crystal clear that they would need to address the quarterback position in the offseason, and the early draft crush of many in the fan base became BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson.

It’s easy to see why Wilson became a fan favorite. Turn on any BYU game and you will see at least a couple of throws that make you want to sit up and pay attention. As the stats kept piling up, so did Wilson’s draft stock. Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, will be the first player taken in the draft, but behind him the competition between Wilson and Justin Fields out of Ohio State was heating up. By the time November rolled around there were suggestions that the 49ers should do whatever it takes to trade up in the draft to grab Wilson.

There are definitely things to like about what Wilson can do, he’s extremely quick and routinely will beat defenders in the open field, and when he has an open pocket, he can really let it rip.

That being said, after watching a number of Wilson’s games there are a few concerns that should make any 49ers fan weary of trading away a future first round draft pick:

1. Reading the defense – Watching the BYU offense one thing becomes clear; they don’t ask the quarterback to do too much. There are only a handful of times each game when Wilson needs to go through a progression post snap. Most of the time you will see Wilson take the snap, turn and throw. Wilson had tremendous success with this, but also had a few plays in which he missed options that would have produced better results. While teams can do this at the NFL level -- we saw the 49ers do this with Jimmy Garoppolo for most of his throws in starts against the Rams and Patriots -- there are going to be times in every game that the quarterback will need to do more than deliver the ball to a pre-determined target. This leads me to my next concern.

2. Working from the pocket – The pandemic really blew apart the 2020 BYU schedule, and as a result they ended up playing against a number of inferior opponents. This cannot be held against Wilson, you play who is on the schedule, but the issue with this is that these opponents were often overmatched which limited the amount of pressure that Wilson needed to deal with. This, along with the quick one-read play calls, made things much easier on Wilson than what he will be going against on Sundays.

To see how Wilson handles pressure, you need to go back and watch his performances from 2019. That season there was a lot more traffic around the pocket for Wilson to deal with, similar to what he will face in the NFL, and the results are not nearly as spectacular as what we saw this season. While those issues were not as glaring in his 2020 tape, it’s still there. While Wilson does show the ability to slide and move in the pocket at times, but it is very inconsistent. Most of the time he will begin to bail out at the first sign of pressure instead of moving off his spot within the pocket and delivering the ball. It is clear that the majority of the time when he is forced to move his eyes leave downfield and he is looking at the pass rush for lanes to escape, resulting in a scramble or a check down and missing open receivers down the field.

3. Arm strength – No, I am not saying that Wilson has a weak arm but when Wilson’s name is brought up people are often comparing his arm to Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. That’s just not the case. When you see Wilson throwing those long out routes across the field or down the field into the hole to beat cover 2, he is able to really drive off his back foot and get his body into the throw. Same thing with the long throws while moving outside of the pocket, he is able to utilize his forward momentum to help generate arm strength.

The concern with Wilson’s arm strength shows up in a couple of areas, both of which were already listed. Let’s start with when he has people around him in the pocket. As you can imagine, when the offensive line is being pushed back into the pocket the result is less space for the quarterback to work. What you often see when this happens to Wilson is that the ball doesn’t come out with much velocity because he isn’t able to really set his feet and drive through the throw.

The other time that you see the arm strength lacking a bit is when Wilson needs to come off of his primary receiver. There are a number of times in which you can see Wilson coming off his first read, trying to reset his feet and the ball clearly doesn’t have the same velocity or accuracy. There are a number of reasons for this, one being that Wilson has clearly been one of the most athletic players on the field throughout his playing career so he can get away with being a little lackadaisical with his mechanics from time to time. That won’t quite be the case at the next level.

As I mentioned early on, the superlatives to Zach Wilson’s game are without question and there is good reason to believe that he will be successful in the NFL. That being said, I don’t think that he is the type of quarterback that is worth trading a future first-round pick for. If Wilson were to fall to the seventh pick and they can make a trade similar to what Buffalo did to draft Josh Allen, swapping first round picks and giving up a second this year and next, that would be about as much draft capital as I would suggest giving up.

Drafting Wilson would also require the 49ers to have a short-term plan in place at quarterback, because the best chance for Wilson to have success will be for him to sit for a bit to get used to the speed of the game and work on the weaknesses to his game that were outlined above. That could come in the form of Jimmy Garoppolo returning for 2021 or a low cost veteran being brought in.