Tevin Coleman could Miss the 49ers Next Four Games with Knee Injury

Grant Cohn

We’re starting to learn just how banged up the 49ers really are.

Running back Tevin Coleman has a sprained knee and probably will miss at least the next four games, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “He could possibly be an IR candidate to return,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He is worse than Raheem is.”

Raheem Mostert also sprained his knee against the Jets and most likely will not play Sunday against the Giants.

Here is a tentative starting lineup for the 49ers heading into Week 3

Split end: Brandon Aiyuk

Left tackle: Trent Williams

Left guard: Laken Tomlinson

Center: Ben Garland

Right guard: Daniel Brunskill

Right tackle: Mike McGlinchey

Tight end: Ross Dwelley

Flanker: Kendrick Bourne

Quarterback: Nick Mullens

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Running back: Jerick McKinnon

Left defensive end: Arik Armstead

Nose tackle: D.J. Jones

Defensive tackle: Javon Kinlaw

Right defensive end: Kerry Hyder

Strong-side linebacker: Dre Greenlaw

Middle linebacker: Fred Warner

Weak-side linebacker: Kwon Alexander

Left cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley

Strong safety: Jaquiski Tartt

Free safety: Jimmie Ward

Right cornerback: Ahkello Witherspoon

Nickelback: K’Waun Williams

The 49ers are missing seven of their top starters: Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman.

And yet, the 49ers still are four-point road favorites. As they should be. The Giants are banged up as well -- they won’t have their top running back, Saquon Barkley, or their top wide receiver, Sterling Shepard, when they play the 49ers on Sunday.

The Niners should be just fine with Coleman. It’s the other injuries they need to worry about.

