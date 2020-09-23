Tevin Coleman could Miss the 49ers Next Four Games with Knee Injury
Grant Cohn
We’re starting to learn just how banged up the 49ers really are.
Running back Tevin Coleman has a sprained knee and probably will miss at least the next four games, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “He could possibly be an IR candidate to return,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He is worse than Raheem is.”
Raheem Mostert also sprained his knee against the Jets and most likely will not play Sunday against the Giants.
Here is a tentative starting lineup for the 49ers heading into Week 3
Split end: Brandon Aiyuk
Left tackle: Trent Williams
Left guard: Laken Tomlinson
Center: Ben Garland
Right guard: Daniel Brunskill
Right tackle: Mike McGlinchey
Tight end: Ross Dwelley
Flanker: Kendrick Bourne
Quarterback: Nick Mullens
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
Running back: Jerick McKinnon
Left defensive end: Arik Armstead
Nose tackle: D.J. Jones
Defensive tackle: Javon Kinlaw
Right defensive end: Kerry Hyder
Strong-side linebacker: Dre Greenlaw
Middle linebacker: Fred Warner
Weak-side linebacker: Kwon Alexander
Left cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley
Strong safety: Jaquiski Tartt
Free safety: Jimmie Ward
Right cornerback: Ahkello Witherspoon
Nickelback: K’Waun Williams
The 49ers are missing seven of their top starters: Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman.
And yet, the 49ers still are four-point road favorites. As they should be. The Giants are banged up as well -- they won’t have their top running back, Saquon Barkley, or their top wide receiver, Sterling Shepard, when they play the 49ers on Sunday.
The Niners should be just fine with Coleman. It’s the other injuries they need to worry about.