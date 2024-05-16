The 49ers are 2.5-Point Favorites to Beat the Rams in Week 3
The 49ers haven't faced this version of the Rams yet.
These teams played each other in Los Angeles during Week 2 of last season, and the 49ers won by 7 points. But Aaron Donald played in that game and Cooper Kupp didn't. Since then, Donald has retired and Kupp has returned from injury. And now, the 49ers are 2.5-point favorites for their Week 3 game on the road against the Rams.
As any 49ers fan knows, road games in Los Angeles really are more like home games for the 49ers because their fans fill up SoFi Stadium much more than Rams fans do. The stands look like a sea of red. So that's an advantage for the 49ers.
But the Rams will have the best quarterback on the field, so that's an advantage for them. Brock Purdy is good, but Matthew Stafford is elite and a champion.
In addition, Stafford has two elite wide receivers -- Kupp and Puca Nacua. The 49ers never have faced the 49ers when all three of those players have been on the field together, so this is a new challenge for San Francisco. The Rams won 7 of their final 8 regular season games, then lost their first playoff game to the Lions by 1 point. They seem to match up well with the 49ers.
The biggest advantage the Rams have is their offensive line -- it's excellent. As opposed to the 49ers' offensive line, which is barely good enough. The Rams give Stafford time to dice up a defense, while the 49ers ask Purdy to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible.
I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers and Rams split their two games this season and the Rams win this one.