September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
Search

The 49ers' Biggest Matchup Disadvantage Against the Lions

The Lions clearly aren't good, the 49ers certainly could beat themselves.
Author:
Publish date:

SANTA CLARA -- Sure, the 49ers should cream the Lions.

But funny things happen Week 1. And although the Lions clearly aren't good, the 49ers certainly could beat themselves. The special teams could allow a long punt return, or Jimmy Garoppolo could throw an interception, or Mike McGlinchey could give up a sack that leads to a fumble that gets returned for a touchdown.

Granted, the Lions have a terrible pass rush. Last season, they recorded only 24 sacks -- seventh fewest in the NFL -- but their edge rusher Romeo Okwara had 10 sacks, which means he's a threat. And if the 49ers call lots of passes and give Okwara opportunity after opportunity to rush against McGlinchey, Okwara could flip the game in favor of Detroit.

McGlinchey is the 49ers player the Lions want to isolate and exploit.

That doesn't mean McGlinchey is all bad. He's a good run blocker. And if the 49ers run the ball more than they throw it against Detroit, as they should, then Good McGlinchey could be a reason the 49ers win the game.

But McGlinchey is a bad pass blocker, because he's slow, weak and soft. So if the 49ers have a pass-first game plan, Bad McGlinchey will be their biggest weakness and they'll have to win in spite of him.

The 49ers are built to run the ball. McGlinchey is built to run block. As long as the 49ers stick to their strengths on offense, they should win by two touchdowns. 

Don't let Bad McGlinchey lose it.

My Post (87)
News

The 49ers' Biggest Matchup Disadvantage Against the Lions

My Post (81)
News

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Season-Opener at Detroit

USATSI_16651060_168390361_lowres
News

Trey Lance Likely to Play Against the Detroit Lions

My Post (86)
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Will Be the 49ers Week 1 Starter

USATSI_16650080
News

49ers Injury Updates: Jalen Hurd is an Injured Reserve Candidate

My Post (75)
News

Week 1: 49ers Best and Worst Case Scenarios

My Post (65)
News

Channeling Coach Kyle Writing A Letter To Grant Cohn

My Post (14)
News

Kyle Shanahan Must Break Week 1 Stigma