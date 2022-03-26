The Championship Window: Still Open But Closing Every Day

The 49ers championship window is still open, but injuries and not filling holes can shut it quickly.

A championship window is defined as a team's ability to maximize its talent while managing the salary cap to ultimately hoist up a Lombardi Trophy. At least that's my definition.

Looking at the 49ers as constructed today, I still believe the championship window is wide open. OK, maybe not wide open, but open nonetheless.

Start with Trent Williams, probably the best left tackle in the NFL. George Kittle, top 1 or 2 tight end in the league, and arguably the best blocking tight end in the world. Then you have Deebo Samuel, probably the most explosive, dynamic and versatile weapon in the NFL. Then you have Fred Warner, an instinctual, detailed, fast linebacker. Jimmie Ward can play both safety positions and should have made the Pro Bowl. Arik Armstead is usually the first person off the bus (that's how you indimidate the opposition). And then there's Brandon Aiyuk, Ambry Thomas, Dre Greenlaw and Emmanuel Mosley, whom I expect to become stars next season.

Oh yeah, there's this guy named Nick Bosa. Not many teams can trot out this many quality players.

So yes, the 49ers championship window still is open, but it's getting smaller every day and here's why.

The 49ers play a physical brand of football. After making it to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, everyone expected the 49ers to return to the Super Bowl and avenge their defeat (Revenge Tour 2020). Instead, injuries ravaged the entire team.

Injuries play a major part in championship runs. Look at what happened to the Buccaneers this past season. Injuries and Antonio Brown sunk their season. When you make a deep playoff run in football, your body pays for those extra games

The Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch Regime never has had back-to-back winning seasons. It's maddening to think about. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't even that good, but when he's hurt the 49ers just don't win. The NFL is showing you must have a starting quarterback and a backup who probably used to be a starter. The 49ers don't have either. When they eventually release Garoppolo, their backup will be Nate Sudfeld, who never has started a game.

Lastly, the 49ers continuity as a team took a hit this offseason. D.J. Jones, K'Waun Williams, Raheem Molstert and Jaquiski Tartt (bring back Tartt) each were key contributors and each had a unique skill set.

But the biggest losses this offseason I believe are on the offensive line: Laken Tomlinson and Tom Compton. Plus, who knows what's going on with Alex Mack? The interior of the offensive line might be gone -- that's concerning. The 49ers have a first-year starter at quarterback who is going to have trouble early reading the entirety of the field and will need time in the pocket. Will he be afforded that time or will he be running for his life the entire season?

The championship window open, but a slight gust of wind will close it.