The 49ers Need to Let Deebo Samuel Decide his Future

The 2021 season was tough for the 49er offense. Throughout the dark times, Deebo Samuel shined. I could write the following code in a software program to describe his impact.

if (49er_offense == deebo_samuel) {

print("True");

}

The result of the above code would be a line printed on your screen shouting at you, "True."

That epic Deebo Samuel season concluded a mere three months ago. Suddenly, it is almost forgotten. Deebo invented the concept of "wide-back." He threw a touchdown pass when Jimmy Garoppolo could not. Deebo ran 83 yards after catching a screen pass on 3rd & 20 against the Bears when the 49ers struggled. The list goes on. The offensive highlight reel is just filled with Deebo magic.

The offseason frenzy started when Deebo scrubbed the team from Instagram. Many believed there was no story behind it. Then everything started to unfold. According to confirmed reports, Deebo requested a trade. He wants to get paid as a top wide receiver.

The 49ers are about to head into a mini re-build with Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo still is on the roster, he is as good as gone. The offensive line is weakened with the void created by the absence of Laken Tomlinson. The schedule includes tough matchups against the AFC West in 2022.

So what's in it for Deebo?

Should he risk his career playing as a wide back?

Are the 49ers considered contenders in 2022 and beyond until Lance gets settled?

The answer would be no for both the questions. In a sport that can end an athlete's career in a single play, the player has to make decisions even if it might not entertain the entire crowd. We need to understand that Deebo's commitment to the 49ers is a professional kind. We cannot expect him to be a fan of a football team and sacrifice.

The 49ers offense ranked 13th in points scored 2021. If Deebo is unavailable for the upcoming season, that might slip further. Still, it is not Deebo's responsibility to fix it. The 49ers have to figure out ways to improve their offensive woes.

None of the top wide receivers in the league were asked to play physical football as Deebo was. It reduces the longevity of his career. If Deebo is worn out, the team can search for the next option. The biggest question is, who is going to take care of Deebo?

His average annual salary is $1.8 million. He performed way over the price tag. If the terms do not favor Deebo, the 49ers should trade him as requested. Remember that the 49ers were adamant about "doing right by Jimmy" when Garoppolo said he wants to go to a team ready to win. There should not be any reason for the 49ers to treat Deebo otherwise.

Deebo has done enough. Now it's time for payback one way or the other.