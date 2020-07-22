All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The 49ers Trade Market may be Affected by No Preseason Games

Leo Luna

It came to conclusion on Monday that there will be zero preseason games this upcoming season. Here's how this decision affects the 49ers, especially in the trade market.

It isn’t so much about acquiring more players. Unless it is a name like Jamal Adams or any other available big-impact player, it is unlikely the 49ers will try to acquire a player before the season begins. This has more to do with the current 49ers players.

But, who?

As soon as quarterback Nick Mullens stepped onto the field in 2018. The other back up quarterback C.J. Beathard lost his starting role in 2018, along with the second-string duties in 2019. 

Yes, Beathard wasn’t going to bring in a Day 1 or a Day 2 pick in a trade for San Francisco. But, a solid preseason could’ve helped the 49ers ship him off and receive something significant, such as a fifth-round pick. That is equivalent to what the Steelers received in return when they traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Jaguars in 2019 after he lost the backup role to Mason Rudolph.

A fifth-round pick may not sound all that attractive, but that’s the round the 49ers selected All-Pro George Kittle in 2017, plus the 49ers also used a 2020 fifth-round pick as a piece to acquire All Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

Beathard is holding onto a roster spot by a thin string. With no preseason, the 49ers have to decide whether to hold onto Beathard for the final year of his contract or trade him for most likely no more than a seventh-round pick.

Anyone else?

The not-so-much-fan-favorite wide receiver Dante Pettis, or the not-so-much-Kyle-Shanahan-and-Jimmy-Garoppolo favorite, either, for that matter. The 49ers offense has changed, as the quick, smaller wide receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Pettis are no longer a fit. In fact, Goodwin is already in Philadelphia.

The struggles of not being a receiver that can fight off big hits or putt his body in dangerous spots to make a catch is what is holding Pettis back. Pettis isn’t the ideal receiver to send off in a fade route and expect him to run by zone or man coverages.

The 49ers traded up in the second round to select Pettis. Odds are they aren’t getting a second-round pick back for him without a preseason to show flashes that he can still be a starting receiver. 

It’s very likely the 49ers could’ve received a third-round pick, considering Pettis is young with two more seasons under contract. Now, his market probably would settle at a fifth or maybe even a fourth if the 49ers are lucky. At that point, if that’s the market value, the 49ers are better off holding onto Pettis in hopes maybe he can revive some trade value in a possible Deebo-Samuel-less wide receiver core to begin the season.

No preseason games this year was important -- why risk player health and player exposure for a game that doesn’t count? This season is already on thin ice. If games are being played, it should absolutely be the ones that count.

But the 49ers will have to navigate through the negatives by not being able to have their roster-bubble players build trade value through preseason games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers can get A.J. Green

The 49ers could trade for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green at the trade deadline.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

REPORT: 49ers meet with Raheem Mostert to "Clear the Air"

Running back Raheem Mostert reportedly has received a meeting with a high-ranking 49ers official to "clear the air," but still no raise.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Raheem Mostert Didn't Need to "Clear Air" With 49ers

49ers running back Raheem Mostert "cleared the air" and showed how dedicated he is to operating in good faith.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Speedy Travis Benjamin Can Revitalize 49ers Slot

Travis Benjamin is a perfect fit a slot receiver for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Maverick Pallack

Top 5 49ers Topics Heading into Training Camp

These are the top five questions the 49ers face heading into training camp 2020.

Grant Cohn

What Training Camp Protocols will the 49ers face in 2020?

These are the guidelines the 49ers will follow during training camp

Nicholas Cothrel

49ers Pass Rush Must Learn to Succeed Without Dee Ford

The 49ers pass rush becomes much less effective without Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

John Lynch's 5 Worst Draft Selections

These are the five worst draft picks John Lynch has made as 49ers general manager.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

Are the 49ers Stringing George Kittle Along?

Here's why the 49ers haven't given tight end George Kittle a contract extension.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Will There be an Actual NFL Season in 2020?

There's reason to doubt a 2020 NFL season will happen.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55