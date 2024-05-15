All 49ers

The 49ers Will Travel the 5th Most Miles in the NFL in 2024-25

The 49ers could have had even more miles to travel if the NFL made them play in London this year, but fortunately for the 49ers, they avoided that trip.

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches from a team bus / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
There's good news and bad news when it comes to the 49ers' travel this upcoming season.

The bad news is that the 49ers will travel the fifth-most miles in the NFL next season. The good news is that the 49ers will travel less than they did last season when they had the second-most travel miles in the NFL and still made it to the Super Bowl.

A big reason the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl last season despite all the traveling they did during the regular season is that they earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, which means they got a first-round bye and didn't have to travel until the Super Bowl, which was a short trip to Las Vegas. So if the 49ers are going to make it back to the Super Bowl, it's almost imperative that they get the no. 1 seed.

It will be interesting to see when the 49ers' East Coast trips fall in their schedule. If two fall back to back, the 49ers could decide to stay back east for a week rather than fly back to Santa Clara, which would reduce the amount of travel they'd have to do. But almost every time they spend a week on the East Coast, they lose their first game back at home. So there's a tradeoff.

