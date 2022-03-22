The Bright Side to the 49ers Lack of Signing "Splash" Free Agents

Not the most exciting free agency period from the 49ers, but there is a bright side to look at it from the lack of "splash" moves.

Quite the boring movement in free agency for the 49ers.

Outside of cornerback Charvarius Ward, there really hasn't been a "splash" free agent to get excited about. This is time where the 49ers should be major players in free agency. It is the main attraction to having Trey Lance since he is on a cheap rookie deal. That means the 49ers have the resources to spoil themselves.

Then again, it doesn't help that Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster holding their salary cap hostage. The fact that he is still on the team at this time is a failure on the 49ers' part. They should be rid of him and his contract to fully commit to Lance by splurging on free agents.

However, as much as I disagree with how the 49ers are going about this, there is a bright side to the lack of signing "splash" free agents.

That bright side is that the entirety of the NFC is not making moves either. In fact, the entire conference has gotten worse. Every team that was a major threat last year is seeing a drop off.

Let's start off with the divisional rival and current Super Bowl champion Rams. They may have signed Allen Robinson to boost the passing game, but they have a ton of departures that will be surely be felt. Andrew Whitworth, Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, and Sebastian Joseph-Day are starting impact players for them. They are not finding those replacements in the draft and isn't too much more they can do in free agency to shrink those losses.

Green Bay is still good, but definitely will be an easier outing with Davante Adams now with the Raiders. Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a threatening wide receiver, so the 49ers will match up so much better with them. The Buccaneers may have Tom Brady back, but their offensive line has taken some hits. Then, of course, there are the Seahawks who will no longer be a threat with Russell Wilson gone.

Practically every playoff contender from last season has gotten worse including the 49ers. So since every team has taken a hit in some form, the 49ers are still in great position as one of the best teams in the conference. And if Trey Lance can be solid next season, it will be even better.

It is just a shame that they can't or won't look to add a few free agents that can sure up their offensive line and secondary. Just because everyone else is getting worse does not mean the 49ers should feel okay with where they are at. They could easily make themselves a step or two above the rest with other free agents they can tie up their loose ends.

Even with the draft still as a resource to retool, it behooves the 49ers to bring in players where they roll the dice on them being impactful their rookie season.

We'll see if it works out well for them.