The Door is Open For the 49ers

Sunday could not have gone much better for the 49ers. With losses by the Cardinals and Seahawks, the 49ers can move into a tie for the final playoff spot and to within two games of the lead in the NFC West with a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The thought of this seemed completely crazy to most just four weeks ago. Back on Monday, November 16 the 49ers roster was decimated by injuries and they had just lost their third game in a row, falling to 4-6. Nobody wanted to hear or believe that the 49ers could still make a playoff run.

While the 49ers were resting and getting healthy, things were going in the other direction for the Arizona Cardinals. Four weeks ago, the Cardinals were flying high, they had just improved to 6-3 and many were thinking they could win the NFC West. Three straight losses have followed.

Up in Seattle, the Seahawks have been scuffling through the middle part of their schedule. Over the last five weeks they have dropped three out of five, punctuated with a loss on Sunday at home to the New York Giants.

For San Francisco, the bye week could not have come at a better time. During the week off, key players such as Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman, and Jeff Wilson Jr returned to practice. Last week with the reinforcements back on the field, the 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams to complete the season sweep of their division rivals. This week saw rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and defensive tackle D.J. Jones return to practice. The pair will be ready to go, and the 49ers are about as healthy as they have been all year.

In many ways, this 49ers season is reminiscent of 1988. That season the 49ers went through a mid-season slump, losing four of six and, following a 9-3 loss to the Raiders at Candlestick Park which dropped them to 6-5, the season looked lost.

The following week, on Monday Night Football, the 49ers went out and destroyed Washington to get themselves within two games of the division-leading New Orleans Saints. The 49ers would go on to win the NFC West, and eventually Super Bowl XXIII.

Is this team capable of winning the Super Bowl? That may be a long shot, but the door is open. Tonight, the 49ers need to push their way through it.