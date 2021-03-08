The Earliest San Francisco Will Trade for Teddy Bridgewater

By moving in this manner, the 49ers have set themselves up for success in 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a quarterback.

This isn’t news. It’s clear to anyone who has followed the franchise in recent years that changes need to be made, and the organization has made no bones about the fact that they need to improve at the position. The question is, how will John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan go about making those changes?

Last week there was a report from Joe Person of The Athletic that the 49ers had called the Carolina Panthers to gauge the Panthers’ interest in potentially trading Teddy Bridgewater. This news was met with a good deal of skepticism.

As my colleague, Mav Pallack, pointed out last week there isn’t a big difference between the play of Garoppolo and Bridgewater. So why the interest from San Francisco?

In acquiring Bridgewater, San Francisco would be picking up a quarterback who can do everything that Garoppolo gives them, a veteran option who can run the offense, but Bridgewater comes with a savings of approximately $6 million against the salary cap for 2021.

This is a trade that won’t happen soon, I doubt that either party would be willing to pull the trigger on this move until the draft. At the moment neither team has another quarterback on the roster behind Garoppolo or Bridgewater whom they would feel comfortable rolling with for 2021 so they don’t want to overexpose themselves to the unpredictability of the draft.

Let’s play this out. Carolina selects a quarterback with their pick at #8, and the 49ers go quarterback with their pick at #12, or maybe they trade back and decide to go QB in Round 2 with their pick at #43.

This is the point at which both teams will move forward with a deal. Carolina sends Bridgewater to San Francisco, and in a subsequent trade the 49ers ship Garoppolo to another team, let’s use New England since there has been a lot of speculation about their interest in getting him back.

By moving in this manner, the 49ers have set themselves up for success in 2021. This would provide flexibility at the position and not force the rookie to play Week 1 while reducing the overall salary cap cost at quarterback.

The above is just one of the scenarios that could play out. Whether the 49ers ultimately choose to make a move for Bridgewater or another veteran, expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be on the roster when the draft begins in April.