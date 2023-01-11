The 49ers should see quite a number of players up for All Pro consideration given their incredible year. Here are the five players who are likely to make it.

Quite the journey the 2022 regular season was for the 49ers.

They started off 3-4, then finished the season on an unfathomable 10-game winning streak for a 13-4 record. It could not have been done without the handful of elite players they have, some of which who will end up getting consideration for an All Pro team.

These are the five 49ers who will likely make a 2022 All Pro team.

Nick Bosa

Does this really need any explanation? Nick Bosa is a pass rushing madman. Offensive linemen dread having to go up against Bosa. He will either rush right at an offensive tackle with power and speed, or he'll stunt back inside to blow right past a slow offensive guard. These are the methods of attack that saw Bosa tally a career high and NFL leading 18.5 sacks.

The sack leaders are always a lock to make an All Pro team, but just watching how dominant Bosa is, it takes little to realize that he is first-team All Pro material. Even if Bosa didn't have the most sacks in the league, his impact is more than felt for him to be an All Pro. He's a special player. One that will see a lucrative contract extension in the coming months.

George Kittle

Arguably no one in the NFL finished the regular season hotter than George Kittle. The last month or so saw Kittle tap into his 2018 form. In fact, he has been even BETTER than that. Blocking in the run game is still as strong as ever for Kittle. He pancakes defenders left and right. But now that he is seeing extreme success as a receiver again, his impact is resounding. That is all thanks to Brock Purdy.

Kittle is finally getting the ball from a real quarterback. It is no wonder why he has a career high in touchdowns with 11. His catches (60) and yards (765) aren't anything to brag about, especially considering he's done way better in previous seasons. But the name of the game is scoring and being impactful. Kittle has been doing that incredibly well for more than a month now. He deserves to be an All Pro. Travis Kelce is a lock to be on the first team, so a second-team nod will likely be in the midst for Kittle.

Fred Warner

Another outstanding season by Fred Warner. The guy is literally a human bullet with how fast he shoots running lanes, breaks on balls or breaks on players. Mixing the production he makes and as a leader of the defense makes a difference for the 49ers. Warner has a bit of an uphill battle to make an All Pro team. The competition at his position is fairly strong with Rams' Bobby Wagner, Chiefs' Nick Bolton, and Ravens' Roquan Smith.

Making the first-team is out of the question I believe. Warner is bound for a second-team appearance at best, and I think he gets it. Being a fierce linebacker on the best defense in the league means something. A defense doesn't become the best without All Pro caliber talent and that is exactly what Warner is and why he should get in.

Trent Williams

Much like with Nick Bosa, is there really a need to explain this? Trent Williams is one of the best offensive linemen in the game. It's always difficult to quantify that for linemen, but it doesn't take a genius to see that Williams is an absolute beast. Edge rushers just get completely neutered when they go up against him no matter what caliber of player they are. It's no shame to get punked by Williams. He's one of the best for a reason.

Williams is bound to make either first- or second-team All Pro, but I feel like he is going to be second this year. It's based on the fact that he missed four games. Now that probably isn't fair to take away votes from someone who missed games, but this is the reality when it comes to All Pro. At least with being on the second team, it still shows how valiant of a season Williams had.

Christian McCaffrey

Add Christian McCaffrey to the list of players who are a lock to be an All Pro in 2022. At least, that is what I initially thought before scouting the competition. The real question is: where does McCaffrey get listed? In 2019, McCaffrey made the All Pro team as a FLEX. It makes sense considering his versatility is what makes him so elite. That remains true for this season. However, it is going to be difficult to boot an elite receiver out for McCaffrey. The six receivers who will get in including a FLEX spot are poised to be Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs, and A.J. Brown.

Replacing McCaffrey for one of them will be challenging. Running back will be his best way to make it, but competition is stiff there, too. Josh Jacobs will make an All Pro team as the leading rusher for the season always does. Then it becomes who else gets in between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. I might side with Barkley just because he was most of the Giants' offense. Then again, McCaffrey was stellar with two different teams in the same season. It's going to be tough and 49ers fans might not like the results of this, especially after McCaffrey was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.