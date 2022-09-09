The Five Most Intriguing Games for the 49ers in 2022

The Trey Lance Era officially begins Sunday in Chicago for the 49ers. Here are the five games on their schedule that are the most intriguing.

Week 2

Seahawks at 49ers

September 18, 1.05 PM

The ever-loving Seahawks visit the 49ers for the home opener, and the game is vital for two reasons. First, the 49ers haven't dominated at home as they should. They have lost back-to-back season openers at Levis stadium in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the 49er's home record was 4-4, while they excelled away in enemy territories with a 6-3 record.

The second reason is as important as the first. The Seahawks, led by Russel Wilson, partially owned the 49ers for almost a decade. With the talisman quarterback missing from the picture, the team can start to reverse the narrative with a home opener win against arch-rivals.

Week 4

Rams at 49ers

October 3, 5:15 PM

The defending champions will travel to Santa Clara, which could be a grudge battle. Sean McVay's men lost six regular season games in a row to the 49ers before finally breaking the voodoo with a come-from-behind victory in the NFC championship game. The Rams would want to set the record straight this time around.

The game would be an acid test against a quality defense for young quarterback Trey Lance. If the 49ers lose this game, they will have two weeks to recover, with comparatively easy games against the Panthers and Falcons.

Week 12

Saints at 49ers

November 27, 1:25 PM

The Saints are not considered a Super Bowl contender but still carry a playoff-caliber roster. The Buccaneers will likely win the NFC South division so that the Saints will battle for a wild card spot. The Week 12 battle will be crucial for both teams if they fight for a wild-card spot; the winner of this head-to-head clash could be the decider.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the hero when the two teams met last time in a high-octane clash in 2019. As the 49ers are already showing that they are not fully confident in Trey Lance as their future quarterback, Garoppolo might be the one leading 49ers against the Saints one more time.

Week 13

Dolphins at 49ers

December 4, 1:05 PM

Mike McDaniel had a brilliant offseason. The Dolphins acquired the services of Tyreek Hill, and a healthy Raheem Mostert can destroy a team single-handedly if the head coach schemes up plays for the run game. The 49ers fans witnessed the explosiveness of Mostert, who humiliated the Packers in 2019. This game is sandwiched in a brutal five-game stretch after the bye week for the 49ers, who would be battling for a playoff spot.

Week 17

49ers at Raiders

January 1, 1:05 PM

The Raiders are not in California anymore, but the rivalry remains the same. Davante Adams is reunited with his college quarterback, and this is the last opponent from the AFC west that the 49ers will be taking on. Arguably the best division in football might hand a 0-4 thrashing to the 49ers against AFC West.

If Trey Lance progresses throughout the season, this game would be a treat on New Year's day.