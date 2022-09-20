The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 2

Russell Wilson could not beat Seattle, but the 49ers did at the expense of Trey Lance. Here are five takeaways from the 27-7 win at home.

1. Injuries keep piling

Injuries are the most feared thing in any sport, but have haunted the 49ers in particular for years. In 2020, the Super Bowl runner-up was plagued with injuries and finished the season with a 6-10 record. 2022 could be trending a similar direction as Tyrion Davis-Price and Tyler Kroft went down with injuries along with Trey Lance. Plus George Kittle and Jimmie Ward haven't played yet this season.

2. A big win over Seattle

The last time the 49ers beat Seattle was in the Week 17 thriller at Seattle in 2019. Dre Greenlaw's goalline tackle ensured a home advantage for the 49ers throughout the playoffs. Last year, Pete Carroll mocked the 49ers with a fake punt to score a special teams touchdown. This year, the Seahawks arrived in Santa Clara with renewed hope of building around Gene Smith, a career backup who finally made it to the center stage after the departure of Wilson. Still, the 49ers defense pounced on a helpless quarterback like a pack of hyenas.

The 49ers special teams gifted a touchdown after a blocked field goal in a familiar fashion, but it wasn't enough to avoid a crushing defeat for the Seahawks, who possibly are heading toward dark times.

3. Jaquiski who?

When the 49ers decided to let Tartt walk, there was a legit concern about who would pair with Jimmie Ward at safety. Enter Talanoa Hufanga. After a strong performance in Week 1, Hufanga did better in the home opener. With the ability to make defensive plays on the ball, his contribution has nullified the fact that the 49ers are missing Ward. Hufanga is ranked second amond safeties behind Minkah Fitzpatrick in Pro Football Focus.

4. Discipline wins games

The 49ers committed 12 penalties in Week 1. This week, they committed only a single penalty as opposed to 10 by Seahawks. Last year, the 49ers took a long time to fix this issue. This year's quick turnaround is already paying dividends.

5. Is Nick Bosa heading toward a record year?

Nick Bosa is getting better each year. After a devastating injury in 2020, the former first round pick is performing at an exceptional work rate. He already has three sacks and eight solo tackles. There were eyebrows raised among the 49er community when he was listed below certain defensive players across the league last year. He consistently beats opposing players to get back to the quarterback and, at this pace, might break the record for most sacks in a single season.