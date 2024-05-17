All 49ers

The Key to Slowing Down the 49ers Offense

The defenses that had the most success against the 49ers offense last season -- Cleveland, Baltimore, Kansas City -- all had outstanding cornerbacks. And now we're seeing NFC contenders load up at the position.

Grant Cohn

Teams have figured out how to slow down the 49ers offense, but not many have the players to pull it off.

Teams know the 49ers are a run-first team whose running back is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey. They can't let him beat them. So they have to stack the box with eight defenders on rushing downs. No matter what.

Then the secondary must play press man-to-man coverage to take away the short, quick throws so that Deebo Samuel doesn't beat them. Because he can't beat press man coverage. And he's deadly when he faces zone.

So that means the defense essentially has to play Cover 1 -- eight in the box with 1-on-1 matchups between the wide receivers and the cornerbacks on the outside. Force Brock Purdy to make difficult throws downfield. Force the 49ers subpar offensive line to block for more than two seconds. Force someone on the 49ers to beat tight coverage.

And that means the defense's cornerbacks must be outstanding, or else Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings will eat them alive.

The defenses that had the most success against the 49ers offense last season -- Cleveland, Baltimore, Kansas City -- all had outstanding cornerbacks. And now we're seeing NFC contenders load up at the position. This offseason, the Lions traded for cornerback Carlton Davis and drafted cornerback Terrion Arnold in Round 1. Meanwhile, the Eagles drafted cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1 and Cooper DeJean in Round 2.

That's why the 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1. They understand how defenses will try to slow them down next season. So they need all the wide receivers they can get.

