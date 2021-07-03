The Position Where the 49ers Must Add Depth After Training Camp Cuts

Injuries can happen at any time to any team, but it sure does seem like they happen more often to the 49ers, especially the non-contact kind.

The San Francisco 49ers’ sudden end to OTAs returned to the news on Thursday. This brought the injury concerns that surround this roster back into the spotlight.

Regardless of whether the injuries are due to too-intense practices, or a hex, is up for debate, but the only way it seems the 49ers can combat this bug is by building depth at every position.

They have done a great job with a few positions this offseason. Their interior defensive line and strong safeties groups are among the best in the NFL, but one position that needs attention is edge rusher.

The 49ers currently have eight defensive ends on their roster. That might seem like plenty, but it’s not once you look at the varying degrees of question marks each player has.

Can Nick Bosa return to his 2019 form? If so, when?

Samson Ebukam has all the tools to be a solid 4-3 defensive end, but how fast can he transition from a 3-4 linebacker?

Arik Armstead proved to be much more productive inside on passing downs, and outside in run situations, especially when surrounded by Bosa and DeForest Buckner. But will he once again be forced to play out of position on passing downs due to need?

Will Jordan Willis’ six-game PED suspension make him an afterthought? Can he re-establish himself as the role player from 2020 after his six-game absence?

Can Arden Key improve upon his sackless 2020 campaign with Las Vegas and become the 49ers’ first off the bench?

How much can the 49ers count on Alex Barrett and Daeshon Hall, who have a combined 1.5 sacks and five QB hits?

If any coach can turn role players into stars, it’s defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. But why not add more chances at success by signing a few more players?

San Francisco should take advantage of its elite assistant coach, and get him more bodies to mold into this year’s Kerry Hyder Jr. (now with Seattle).

The 49ers could do this by first re-signing Dion Jordan, who had three sacks and five QB hits in 2020. Then they could look around the league at teams who selected a top prospect in the draft and might be looking to move on from their veterans, like Tampa Bay’s William Gholston (Joe Tryon) and/or Buffalo’s Mario Addison (Gregory Rousseau).

That would give the 49ers more shots at striking gold.

