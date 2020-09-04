The Potential Six Practice Squad Veterans

First off, this is not a prediction.

This is my sole opinion on how the 49ers should handle the six allowed veterans on the practice squad and I’ll detail why. The players listed below are ones that spent a minimum of two years in the NFL.

Let’s start with a couple of honorable mentions.

Mark Nzeocha: Releasing Nzeocha from the active roster on to the practice squad would save the 49ers $1.3-million in the salary cap. The issue with releasing Nzeocha is that he is an asset on special teams and will likely receive a contract elsewhere if he would become free.

Dontae Johnson: Seems like Johnson always finds his way back with the 49ers somehow. It’s clear the 2016 starting cornerback is not a top-6 cornerback on this defense and that’ll lead to a release. Unlike Nzeocha, it’s unlikely Johnson would draw much interest on the market. And if they 49ers ever need another corner since injuries are apart of this game, Johnson will be a call away.

Finally, which veterans might we see on the practice squad?

Hronnis Grasu: There is uncertainty at center with Weston Richburg starting the season on the PUP list and Ben Garland monitoring an ankle issue. Grasu hasn’t played his way onto the roster but it would be smart for the 49ers to keep an extra center around.

Cameron Malveaux: Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are dealing with minor injuries at the moment. Last season, the 49ers brought up Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and signed Anthony Zettel as a free agent. If the 49ers are in a position once again to add more of an edge presence, I’d imagine they’d want to keep someone close in-house during this COVID NFL season.

Jonathan Cyprien: Yes, Cyprien stated he did not want any part of the practice squad. But why would a Super Bowl contender like the 49ers give into a backup safeties demand? Cyprien has played his way onto the roster but the safety position is saturated with good talent. Would Cyprien rather be a free agent or remain on a team? I think that an easy answer.

Kevin White: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan would definitely like to keep a veteran wide receiver on the practice squad and he showed that with signing veterans like Tavon Austin, JJ Nelson, and Jaron Brown. Now that Austin & Nelson are on IR and Brown was released the pathway for White is clear.

Surprise Wild Cards

Richie James Jr: Although a minimal role on offense, James Jr did help spark the offense by scoring Jimmy Garoppolo’s first touchdown pass of the season. James Jr. also made a 57-yard catch and run in a Week 11 comeback win versus Arizona. But James Jr wouldn’t make this roster for his receiver capabilities -- it would be for his return skills.

Between the top 20 players with the most kickoff returns in 2019, James Jr. ranked 16th out of 20 to add in a terrible Super Bowl performance which included a muffed punt that he recovered. San Francisco may want to risk waiving James Jr onto the practice squad instead of recent seventh round draft pick Jauan Jennings due to Jennings most likely being claimed and making a 53-man elsewhere. Add in four years of team control for Jennings and only two with James Jr. Also having your return man recently overcoming a broken hand isn’t too ideal.

Lastly

CJ Beathard: Unfortunately, Beathard isn’t any better than his rookie season in 2017. Yes, Beathard can very likely make this roster due to the worries over COVID-19. Let’s be honest -- would anyone even claim Beathard? A career record of 1-9, less than a 60% completion, and a higher interception than touchdown ratio. It’s safe to assume the 49ers could sneak Beathard onto the practice squad and not they could always go with the undrafted QB Brock Rutter since he studied the playbook slightly this offseason. Moving Beathard to the practice squad would save the 49ers just under $1 million.

Not including the rookies or one year players, I have covered the offensive line, wide receiver, quarterback, defensive line, and secondary. I definitely see John Lynch and company finding a similar balance of veteran practice squad players.

Stay tuned, as we should find out as early as this Saturday.