The Top 3 Most Contested Position Battles at 49ers Training Camp
One of the most exciting aspects of training camp are the position battles.
Some positions will just be going through the motions as they are already settled for the San Francisco 49ers. But there are three positions on the team that are highly contested that will make for intriguing battles to follow.
Cornerback
Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are the anchors at the position for the 49ers. Outside of them, the 49ers don't really know who their third starting cornerback is. Luckily Lenoir is able to go inside and out easily so that they can figure that out.
Isaac Yiadom was the player who took most of the first-team reps during OTAs for the 49ers, so he is the favorite to become the third starer at this point. But Rock Ya-Sin, Ambry Thomas, and rookie Renardo Green will not cave so easily. I like Green to be the player to win it, but the 49ers love to have their favorites and that is Yiadom so far. Either way, this is going to be a heated battle.
Wide Receiver
One of the deepest position on the 49ers is wide receiver. It's astounding considering they've been trying for years now. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Jacob Cowing are the constants at the position. That means there is only room for one more player. Who will it be?
Ronnie Bell was ok last year, but needs to impress the coaches again. Trent Taylor returned to the team because he provides safe kick/punt returning ability. Then there is Chris Conley who has been a sound depth player. Let's not forget about Danny Gray either. It is going to be extremely tough for the 49ers here, but I think they give the nod to Conley.
Right Guard
Last but not least is the competition that is sure to be had at right guard. Spencer Burford is sure to get the nod as the starter initially since he did so last season. But I'd bet the 49ers are going to see who they have there. Veteran Jon Feliciano proved to be the better starter than Burford.
Then there is rookie Dominick Puni who the 49ers are fairly high on. Deciding this one is going to be extremely intriguing. Every decision they make will be telling. Ultimately I see Feliciano winning the battle, but I wouldn't put it passed the 49ers to go back to what they know with Burford.