The Toughest 3-Game Stretch on the 49ers' Schedule
The 49ers just released their schedule for 2024. Here is the toughest three-game stretch on it.
WEEK 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 @ the Green Bay Packers
The Packers are good enough on their own, but this game will be cold and it might be rainy, too. When these teams faced each other in Santa Clara during the playoffs, it was raining and the 49ers by only three points. Now the Packers will have the homefield advantage, and any precipitation will favor them because it seems to bother Brock Purdy.
WEEK 13: Sunday Night, Dec. 1 @ the Buffalo Bills
Instead of flying back home after the Packers game, the 49ers probably will stay somewhere in the Midwest for a week to avoid a second consecutive cross-country trip. But the last time they stayed away from home to prepare for a game, they lost to the Falcons in Atlanta, and the Bills are much better than that team. The 49ers have faced Josh Allen just one time and he destroyed them.
WEEK 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. the Chicago Bears
The 49ers usually lose the first game back after spending a week in the Central or Eastern Time Zones because they're jetlagged when they get home. This time, they'll have to face the Bears, who have the no. 1 pick from this year's draft, quarterback Caleb Williams. If he's as good as advertised, this will be a tough matchup for the 49ers, who typically struggle against quarterbacks who can get out of the pocket and improvise.