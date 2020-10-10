The San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 following a 25-20 loss on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Against a strong defensive line and elite quarterback play of Carson Wentz, the 49ers struggled and fell just short after a late resurgence from quarterback C.J. Beathard after replacing Nick Mullens earlier in the game. Things won’t be any easier in Week 5, as the Dolphins played the NFC West leaders Seattle Seahawks tough in Week 4.

Here are some keys to the game for the 49ers to improve to a 3-2 record before heading into what arguably is their toughest portion of the schedule.

1. Keep the Dolphins quarterback in the pocket

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores named quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter against the 49ers. However, Fitzpatrick has struggled in the past few weeks, and it wouldn’t be shocking if Flores pulls the plug on Fitzpatrick and brings in No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Regardless of who is in at quarterback, keeping the quarterback in the pocket will be important for a 49ers win this Sunday and for future Sundays. Although Fitzpatrick has shown inconsistencies, people who follow the NFL don’t call the former Harvard graduate “Fitzmagic” for nothing. Fitzpatrick’s timely quarterback scrambles and runs could give the Dolphins momentum in this game, and it’s up to the 49ers to keep that momentum at a minimum, especially with weapons like tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver DeVante Parker for the Dolphins.

Three out of the next five quarterbacks the 49ers will face quarterbacks who have elite or above-average mobility: Patriots QB Cam Newton in Week 7 if he is cleared, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Practicing quarterback contain now will help the 49ers in the long run, and this is a great opportunity for them to do that.

“We’re always mindful and respectful to the quarterback,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “A lot of his rushes come from scrambles… with Fitzpatrick, he’s a lot more nimble than people realize... We are aware of his running ability, which is no different than any other team, we just have to make sure we’re doing a great job of communicating and being mindful of his ability.”

2. Be aggressive early and often offensively, particularly on the ground

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers will have Jimmy Garoppolo back Sunday, with Beathard being named the backup. This will be a great opportunity for Garoppolo to tune up his skills for what is ahead for the next few weeks. Miami’s defense has given up on average 24 points per game, allowing on average 409.8 yards per game, 285.0 in the air and 124.8 on the ground.

Wideouts Deebo Samuel (currently listed as questionable and likely to play Sunday) and Brandon Aiyuk will have their hands full with coverage from Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and tight end George Kittle has a tough matchup with veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. However, the 49ers head coach could change those matchups by establishing the run game early and often. Raheem Mostert could come back this week, as he has been practicing on a limited basis throughout the week. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. have done good jobs filling in for Mostert and Tevin Coleman, but whether Mostert plays or not, the 49ers and the run game will be huge for a win on Sunday.

3. Dominate time of possession effectively

It’s simple logic to say that if a team has the ball longer on offense, they have a better chance of winning the game. What’s important to think about, however, is how you use that time of possession. For example, driving down the field for five to six minutes to only result in a field goal isn’t necessarily as effective as if they were to drive and score touchdowns.

Shanahan and the offense need to use the time they have with the football effectively and score touchdowns early in the game. The 49ers won the game against the Jets on the first play from scrimmage with Mostert’s long run, and they had a chance to do it again last week against the Eagles with Mullens’ misthrow to fullback Kyle Juszczyk on the second play from scrimmage. Shanahan has shown how capable he is at dialing up creative game plans to put teams in uneasy positions, and this week is another opportunity to show why he is the best offensive mind in the NFL.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Kittle said. “I really like the game plan, and I am excited to run the ball a bit.”

If the 49ers can put this game to bed early, they will have a lot of momentum to wake up to heading into the gauntlet of games prior to their Week 11 bye.