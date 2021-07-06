Three Reasons the 49ers Will Play in Super Bowl LVI

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the only teams heading into the 2021 season with the potential to both play in the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs.

The team finished last season with a 6-10 record, however they faced adversity including injuries throughout the season and were also displaced from Santa Clara on Dec. 2 and had to finish out the season in Arizona. This leads to optimism that the 49ers can return to the 2019 Super Bowl form during more normal circumstances. Here are the Top 3 reasons to be optimistic about why the 49ers will play in Super Bowl LVI.

3. The NFC is wide open.

Three of seven playoff teams from last season will have a new starting quarterback this upcoming season. The Bears, the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints starting quarterbacks are no longer on their roster. The Green Bay Packers have unresolved issues regarding MVP Aaron Rodgers, not to mention no viable backup on the roster. The defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be banking on a repeat performance by 44-year old Tom Brady to lead them to a back-to-back championships, yes 44 is not a typo, so not much more needs to be said.

2. The 49ers will field one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

They will have 14 of 22 offensive and defensive returning starters from their 2019 Super Bowl roster. The pandemic-challenged salary cap allowed them to retain more key free agents than expected with a multitude of one-year contracts. Kyle Shanahan is regarded as a top play designer and play caller, and will field his most talented offensive lineup during his 49ers tenure which should allow even more creativity in his offense.

1. The 49ers have strengthened their biggest weakness.

On March 26, 2021, the 49ers went all in and traded for the No. 3 pick in the draft to take Trey Lance. The 49ers have been successful with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm since he arrived in Santa Clara in 2017, going 24-9 with him in the lineup, however they are a pedestrian 5-23 when he’s been out with injury. The team clearly understood this was the biggest factor affecting their success and to their credit boldly pushed their chips all in to address the issue.

The upcoming season will definitely be interesting to watch. Next time, I’ll address the other side of the coin and evaluate the top 3 reasons why the 49ers can miss the playoffs next season.