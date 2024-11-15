Three Star 49ers Players Questionable to Play vs. Seahawks
Some light concern has emerged for the San Francisco 49ers entering their Week 11 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Three star 49ers players are listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks. Those star players are Trent Williams (ankle), Nick Bosa (hip), and George Kittle (hamstring). Williams has missed all three practices this week, which usually would rule a player out of the upcoming game.
However, since it is Williams, the 49ers will give him a chance up to game time if needed. It will be interesting to see how fully fit he is. should he play A hobbled Williams still might be better than going to backup Jaylon Moore.
Williams is the most concerning star player of the three. Nick Bosa is the next one, but it is light concern. He missed two practices this week and finished with a limited session on Friday. Bosa is likely to play through his hip injury against Seattle as he did last week against Tampa Bay.
Lastly, Kittle seems to be the least of the worries. The 49ers were handling him with extreme caution as they should. Kittle has been the 49ers' best offensive player this season, so he needs to get taken care of. He only missed one day of practice, then participated in limited basis for the next two.
So, Bosa and Kittle will likely be active against the Seahawks. Williams is essentially a game-time decision. Holding him out might be best since the 49ers will hit the road for two games after Week 11. They have tough matchups with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.
Seattle has been a team the 49ers have owned recently. You would think that they don't need Williams for this one. But it wouldn't be surprising if Wiilliams toughs it out. If he can go, even if its 75 percent, he will do it. That's the type of player he is.
As for the rest of the questionable players: Aaron Banks (thigh), Jon Feliciano (knee), and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee). The 49ers will be activating Gross-Matos off of Injured Reserve.
Players who have been ruled out are as follows: Kevin Givens (groin), Mitch Wishnowsky (back), and Charvarius Ward (personal). Wishnowsky will most likely be placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.