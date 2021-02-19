Three Teams That can Sign Trent Williams Away From the 49ers

Trent Williams is going to be the 49ers' top free agent to re-sign. However, there will be plenty of other suitors looking to acquire the superb talent of Williams.

However, there will be plenty of other suitors looking to acquire the superb talent of Williams. The 49ers are in a bit of predicament here because they do not have the ample salary cap space ($13.3 million) to entice Williams enough. If the 49ers were to go all-out and sign Williams, then there wouldn't be much room left for their other free agents they're looking to retain.

There is a decent chance that Williams signs elsewhere in free agency. Here are the three teams that can sign Williams away from the 49ers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are in a prime position to offer Williams the most money out of every team in the league. No other team has more cap space than the Jaguars at $77.5 million. Williams could be a top-target for them since they are almost assuredly going to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. It only makes sense to protect that asset with one of the best offensive tackles in the game.

Too many times teams will invest a high draft pick on a rookie quarterback only to fail to provide him with adequate protection. Williams would be a massive boost to them and he would be enticed to go there due to the money they could throw at him. The only issue would be on Williams' end. How does he feel about playing under Urban Meyer? And does the fact that they will not be playoff contenders impact his decision?

New York Jets

Almost every free agent from the 49ers is going to be tied to the Jets. Robert Saleh being hired as their head coach makes it obvious to draw connections. Plus, he has Mike LaFleur as his offensive coordinator. Being that LaFleur was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers, it seems like a no brainer that he would request Saleh and Jets management to go after Williams.

They do have the salary cap space to do so at nearly $68 million. So there is the money intrigue for Williams and familiarity with the offense. However, Williams could possibly be asked to swing over to right tackle since they have a young stud already at left tackle in Mekhi Becton. At Williams' age, I am not so sure he would willing to flip to the other side of the offensive line. Then again, if the Jets cash him out he could easily be tempted to do it.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are my wild card team that will offer a contract to Williams. The reasoning here is simple. For starters, Justin Herbert could use a more solidified offensive line. Williams could see to it that Herbert gets a sweet boost when he drops back. It would easily aid his development and give him more shots to be great. Like I mentioned with the Jaguars, the Chargers have to protect their greatest asset. The Chargers also have a decent amount of cap space to offer Williams at $23.8 million.

So the money would be interesting to him and the fact that the Chargers could easily be playoff contenders in 2021. Head coach Brandon Staley surely has to be intrigued of the idea of bringing in Williams. He had to plan his defense a bit around Williams when he was the defensive coordinator for the Rams last season. He knows very well what Williams can do. In this sense, the Chargers might actually make the most sense for Williams should he walk away from the 49ers.