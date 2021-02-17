Three Teams That Richard Sherman is Likely to Sign With in Free Agency

Richard Sherman has been very transparent about his unlikely return to the San Francisco 49ers.

On Wednesday, he doubled-down on his comments saying "It's been made pretty clear" that he will not return to the 49ers when speaking to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

This isn't anything new or surprising. The salary cap is part of why he will not return, but the 49ers know that it benefits them to rock with their younger corners going forward. Since he will not be back in Santa Clara, here are three teams that Sherman is likely to sign with in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders

If I was a hardcore betting man, I would stake a serious claim that Sherman will sign with the Raiders. Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator for the silver and black, which is enticing for Sherman given that he doesn't need to adjust to the Cover-3 system that Sherman excels in. Bradley was with Sherman during his Seattle years, so a familiar scheme is definitely something Sherman will be looking for. Sherman is also a player that I am certain head coach Jon Gruden will be heavily interested in.

Gruden LOVES his vets and the fact that Sherman fits the defense makes all the sense in the world. Plus, the Raiders' secondary is young. They could use a leader like Sherman to prop the inexperienced players up like how he helped with the 49ers. The Raiders can also give Sherman the best deal out of every team. There is no doubt in my mind that Gruden will offer Sherman some serious cash to come to Las Vegas. Sherman just might take the deal, especially since I believe he would prefer to stay on the west coast.

Dallas Cowboys

Every time I tuned into a game with the Cowboys playing, there was always atrocious secondary play. The ineptitude from them, which has a lot to do with their former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, was nauseating. They desperately need help in the secondary. What better player for them than Sherman, who also has familiarity with Dan Quinn in 2013 and 2014. Like with the Raiders, the Cowboys need that veteran voice and someone to help with the learning curve of the system.

Sherman can do just that for them. There is the familiarity factor that can draw both sides to each other. Playing in a dome for eight games would likely make a difference for Sherman too. Given his age and injuries, the less of a factor that the weather plays the better. I think the Cowboys could offer a fair deal to Sherman should he not want the Raiders.

New York Jets

This may be a cop out to say the Jets are a likely destination for Sherman. Robert Saleh is the new head coach, so of course Sherman wouldn't mind playing for Saleh again. There was no other player, or even a coach, that was more outspoken about Saleh deserving a head coaching job than Sherman the last two seasons. Perhaps Saleh returns the favor by offering him a contract? There is a chance, though I will say it won't be as sweet of a deal for Sherman.

I believe Saleh would rather bring in players like K'Waun Williams or even Ahkello Witherspoon over Sherman. But then again, Saleh understands that in order to bring about a full on culture change to the Jets, he is going to need his own players to help him. Sherman is the best option to help him do that vocally and implement the defensive system.