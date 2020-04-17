Three Trade-Back Options for the 49ers in Round Two

The San Francisco 49ers have several different options at their disposal on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. And while they own two draft picks in the first round, they also could go the entire second day of the draft without making a pick.

Their roster remains in quality shape as they’ve retained the majority of their cornerstone players outside of DeForest Buckner. Targeting a cornerback, wide receiver and defensive tackle are specific areas on the depth chart that need improvements.

Ideally, the 49ers would benefit from trading back in order to acquire additional picks for the second round and later. Swapping the No.31 pick to acquire a possible second-rounder plus another mid-rounder should be the goal. They're currently scheduled to go 126 picks without making a selection.

So what trade-back options can the 49ers target in the second round?

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson: Johnson brings physicality and the ability to match up against big-body pass-catchers. His length and playing style makes him suited to play along the boundary.

The 49ers have Richard Sherman coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2019, but he's not getting any younger, and 2020 will be the final season of his contract. Last season, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was able to piece together the secondary, filling out the second corner spot with Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley. However, the bulk of the cornerback depth chart consists of aging veterans on the final year of their contract or unproven starters.

Best case scenario, the 49ers turn the No.31 pick into multiple selections on Day 2. Johnson brings upside as a multi-year starting cornerback in the NFL, but he's a raw prospect at this point. Being able to follow Sherman's footsteps would be extraordinarily beneficial for Johnson's growth, because he and Sherman play with similar styles.

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler: The 49ers lack a bona-fide pass-catcher who can stretch the defense vertically on a game-to-game basis. Penn State's KJ Hamler presents dynamic speed to stretch the defense, and that's one area, in particular, that Kyle Shanahan could add to his already potent offense.

Hamler arguably is the second fastest wide receiver in this year's draft class behind Henry Ruggs III, whom the 49ers also have been linked to during the draft process. If San Francisco can trade down a round and still get roughly 80% of what Ruggs brings to the table while selecting a blue-chip player with the 13th pick, why not use that plan and plug in Hamler to the offense?

Hamler still has several areas to improve on -- that's why he'll be a second-round pick. But if his game translates as I believe it will, he could become a player such as Tyreek Hill, whom defenses have to account for every snap.

DT Marlon Davidson: The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner, so it would make sense for them to take a defensive tackle early in the draft. Auburn's Marlon Davidson is a potential target who thrives when shooting gaps. His initial get-off is impressive for a 300 pounder, because he shows balance and force up the middle to fight his way into the backfield.

Davidson is outstanding against the run -- he clogs holes and gets into the backfield regularly. Last season, he also lined up off the edge occasionally, but his future will be inside. Davidson broke a school record that was set in 1985, as he was the first freshman since then to start on the defensive line at Auburn.

The 49ers pass rush already ranks among one of the better fronts in the NFL, so targeting a run defender could be the direction to go.