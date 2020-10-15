SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Time For Captains To Step Up

Jack Hammer

There is a serious disconnect at 4949 Marie P DeBartolo Way.

Last week it was Trent Williams stating that he felt he was playing well. This week we heard Mike McGlinchey tell reporters, “I’m pretty confident that other than one or two (mistakes) that have happened, that have been glaring, I’ve been putting together a pretty good season.” 

Both answers beg the question: what are these guys looking at?

Williams has given up the most sacks of any 49ers offensive lineman so far this season and, while McGlinchey has continued to do well as a run blocker, his pass blocking -- already an area that he struggled with -- has taken a step back.

While it is not all on Williams and McGlinchey, they bookend an offensive line that currently ranks 29th in the NFL in sacks allowed with 18. The offense is currently on pace to allow 58 sacks this season. The next closest amount in recent history would be the 55 they allowed in 2008. And in addition to the sacks, 49ers quarterbacks have been hit a league-high 50 times so far, meaning that every 1 in 4 times they drop back they are getting hit.

The sacks and hits on the quarterback have cost the team in a number of different ways. One of those is that they’ve often caused drives to stall before they could even get going. Throughout all of the 2019 season, the 49ers allowed only seven sacks on 1 and 10. They have matched that total through just the first five weeks this year.

The quarterbacks have already been adversely affected by the amount of hits they’ve had to absorb. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain while being sacked early in the second game of the season. This injury forced Garoppolo to miss the second half of that game and the next two before returning last week. 

In addition to the injury, Garoppolo and Nick Mullens have both struggled in the face of pressure. After turning the ball over only one time through the first three games of the season, the 49ers quarterbacks have thrown four interceptions the last two weeks and the team now finds itself staring down a lost season.

Regardless of how Williams and McGlinchey view their play, if the offensive line cannot find a way to step up, it won’t matter who is lining up behind center. It is time for the two team captains to make their level of play match their words.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stock Down: 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Here's why San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's stock is down.

Grant Cohn

The San Francisco 49ers have a Leadership Gap

The San Francisco 49ers have a leadership gap on their team.

Grant Cohn

49ers Will Not Defeat the Rams if Emmanuel Moseley is Unavailable

The 49ers absolutely need cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jimmy Garoppolo is a Full Participant at 49ers Practice

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a full participant at 49ers practice for the first time since he injured his ankle.

Grant Cohn

49ers Who Need to Step Up

These are the San Francisco 49ers who need to step up their games

Grant Cohn

Can the 49ers Keep the Ship Afloat for a Playoff Run?

It's starting to look like the San Francisco 49ers might miss the playoffs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Post-Week 5 Under Reaction

Why the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Miami Dolphins wasn't as bad as it seems.

Leo Luna

49ers Claim Former Buccaneers Cornerback Parnell Motley off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly claimed former Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers.

Grant Cohn

Stock Down: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's stock has plummeted.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 43-17 Loss to Miami

The three main takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Maverick Pallack