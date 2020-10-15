There is a serious disconnect at 4949 Marie P DeBartolo Way.

Last week it was Trent Williams stating that he felt he was playing well. This week we heard Mike McGlinchey tell reporters, “I’m pretty confident that other than one or two (mistakes) that have happened, that have been glaring, I’ve been putting together a pretty good season.”

Both answers beg the question: what are these guys looking at?

Williams has given up the most sacks of any 49ers offensive lineman so far this season and, while McGlinchey has continued to do well as a run blocker, his pass blocking -- already an area that he struggled with -- has taken a step back.

While it is not all on Williams and McGlinchey, they bookend an offensive line that currently ranks 29th in the NFL in sacks allowed with 18. The offense is currently on pace to allow 58 sacks this season. The next closest amount in recent history would be the 55 they allowed in 2008. And in addition to the sacks, 49ers quarterbacks have been hit a league-high 50 times so far, meaning that every 1 in 4 times they drop back they are getting hit.

The sacks and hits on the quarterback have cost the team in a number of different ways. One of those is that they’ve often caused drives to stall before they could even get going. Throughout all of the 2019 season, the 49ers allowed only seven sacks on 1 and 10. They have matched that total through just the first five weeks this year.

The quarterbacks have already been adversely affected by the amount of hits they’ve had to absorb. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain while being sacked early in the second game of the season. This injury forced Garoppolo to miss the second half of that game and the next two before returning last week.

In addition to the injury, Garoppolo and Nick Mullens have both struggled in the face of pressure. After turning the ball over only one time through the first three games of the season, the 49ers quarterbacks have thrown four interceptions the last two weeks and the team now finds itself staring down a lost season.

Regardless of how Williams and McGlinchey view their play, if the offensive line cannot find a way to step up, it won’t matter who is lining up behind center. It is time for the two team captains to make their level of play match their words.