Trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami Could end up Stinging the 49ers

Jeff Wilson Jr. is now with the Miami Dolphins.

A fifth-round pick was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to say goodbye to their longest-tenured running back. Wilson immediately became expendable once Christian McCaffrey was acquired. And with Elijah Mitchell poised to return after the Bye week, Wilson was going to find himself buried on the depth chart.

From the 49ers' perspective, they wanted to get some compensation for him rather than let him walk in free agency for nothing. While I get the logic and the compensation is fine, the 49ers are putting themselves at risk here. Trading Wilson could end up stinging them.

Ever since Kyle Shanahan became head coach of the 49ers, this offense has chewed up and spit out running backs like sunflower seeds. Getting a running back to play JUST close to a whole season would be a miracle. Now, the 49ers are turning to McCaffrey and Mitchell to hold it down at running back, both of whom have demonstrated to be injury-prone players.

Should any of these two go down for multiple games down the line, then they will sorely miss Wilson. He has been a great fill-in running back for the 49ers when the starters go down. And this season has been the best he has looked in his career. The 49ers could still have operated an efficient offense with Wilson as a substitute starter for an injured player.

But now the 49ers are going to have to rely upon unproven Ty Davis-Price. In a way, the 49ers had to sell Wilson. As much as it makes sense to hedge their bets on the McCaffrey trade by keeping Wilson as a safety net, they have to start seeing their return on investment with Davis-Price. Keeping Wilson would mean he was never was going to see the field. He would get a chance to be the emergency running back only if an injury popped up.

Again, it is still a risk to rely upon Davis-Price. In his limited action, he has not looked like a good runner. Yes, it is still early and a small sample size, but running backs are expected to step in sufficiently even if they are rookies. We'll see if the time comes for Davis-Price to step in and attempt to be capable should the need arise, but there is no reason to feel confident about it.

If you're Shanahan, you're ensuring that running backs coach Anthony Lynn and Bobby Turner get him up to speed quickly. The 49ers just never know when he will be needed should McCaffrey or Mitchell have to miss games. They cannot afford him to be inefficient. The learning curve period is over for Davis-Price the next time he gets a chance. He has to be solid.

Otherwise, the 49ers will look like fools in the short-term by getting rid of Wilson for a fifth-round pick that cannot help them right now.