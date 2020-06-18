Trent Williams Acquisition is 49ers Best Offseason Move

Acquiring premier talent via trade in the NFL is rare.

It usually takes an arm and a leg, or a strange circumstance, for a team to trade their stalwart player. That is why when the Washington Redskins made star offensive tackle Trent Williams available to the San Francisco 49ers, they needed to jump at it.

Joe Staley had given the 49ers an insider tip that he was going to hang it up. Doing so allowed the 49ers to explore options at left tackle without seeming desperate. That is what contributed to them acquiring Williams for such a cheap price of a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick

When an elite player like Williams becomes available, you have to jump at the chance. It just worked out perfectly for the 49ers who had a need at the position. Acquiring Williams wasn't just the best move in the draft for the 49ers, it was the overall best offseason move they made.

Considering what they gave up for Williams, that trade was a steal for the 49ers. So not only did they give up hardly anything for an elite player, they ended up improving their left tackle position. Its not too often that a team is able to find an improvement so easily on the offensive line. The situation at left tackle could have gotten ugly for the 49ers.

Justin Skule showed promise last season, but he isn't a player that the 49ers will want to hand the keys to the car to right now. He is sufficient for depth, which is actually useful considering how four-out-of-five starting lineman missed time last season.

Lets face it, Staley was becoming a shell of himself towards the end of his career.

He spent more time on the trainer's table last season than he suited up. That shouldn't be the case with Williams, especially since he's had a year off to fully rest his body. It may seem like a downside to his health, but it is actually a benefit.

Offensive lineman are always battling injuries. They put their bodies on the line every time they engage with the opposition. So for Williams, a full year of rest should rejuvenate him.

Plus, he will be four years younger than Staley will be once the regular season starts. There is a future to be envisioned with Williams to setup the 49ers' success.

Without Williams, the 49ers' pass protection would have worsened. That is the last thing they could have afforded because the interior offensive line is the Achilles heel of the offense. San Francisco would have been in a rut if they had their attention divided in trying to clean up more than one area on the line.

Thankfully, the 49ers acquired Williams, so they do not have to worry about it. They have a better and healthier player at left tackle. Staley had a great career and perhaps he is better than Williams when both are at their peak. But right now, Williams is an upgrade at left tackle and will improve the offense as a whole.