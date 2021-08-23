Trey Lance Shows Growth In Second Career Game Against Chargers

Trey Lance's second career game is now in the books.

He finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

It didn't start out well for Lance. In fact, his first four series of the game were sketchy at best. His first series on third down saw him throw a powerful ball high and behind an open Deebo Samuel going across the middle. The very next drive on another third down, Lance threw another high ball. This time it was to Mohamed Sanu who could not reel it in as it tipped off of his fingers and got picked off. It was looking bleak for Lance.

However, he ended up showing growth following the first four series.

In his fifth series, Lance opened up in the two-minute period and helped lead a drive for the 49ers to score a touchdown. He also finally got to use his legs on the two-point conversion attempt, which ended up being called back due to a holding. Following that into the second half, Lance looked much more settled in and composed. He showed growth. He didn't freak out over some bad balls. He bounced back and made it work. This is what you want to see if you're Shanahan, which is Lance correcting his mistakes and coming back stronger.

Much like his debut game, Lance was restricted as a pocket quarterback for the majority of his pass attempts. It is clear that Shanahan is utilizing the preseason to get Lance to work on his ability as a pocket passer. As I explained last week, Shanahan does not see a purpose in using the full capabilities of Lance. Rather than waste away precious reps in the preseason on having him execute read options or bootleg plays that he is already strong at, Shanahan wants him to work on his ability in the pocket.

While I agree with this to a certain degree, at some point it can start to hurt Lance. On his fourth series of the game, Lance had a clear lane to tuck it and run with the football after all his options were defended. He even looked to take a step or two where he was going to take off, but stopped himself. Shanahan likely made it a point of emphasis for Lance to not scramble. This is probably why Lance looked somewhat hesitant in the game. He is too busy thinking with limiting himself that he cannot go out there and play his game. I thought Shanahan would allow Lance a few plays where he could run, and perhaps he told him that he could be more free in the second half as Lance had a sweet scramble on a drive.

Lance ended up finishing hot, which is the opposite of how he ended his game against the Chiefs. It was another solid performance from Lance, but his bid to be the Week 1 starter looks erased now. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo looking average in the opening series, it is safe to say that the only way Lance becomes the starter is if Garoppolo plays poorly or gets injured. This game was Lance's chance to blow Shanahan away and put pressure on him.

Then again, the lack of first-team reps certainly is something to discuss and consider as a factor for why Lance doesn't show enough cohesion with the first team. Maybe this week will finally be it. Ultimately, there is a lot of promise and hope when it comes to Lance.