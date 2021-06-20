Trey Lance has Third Best Odds to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

If Trey Lance were to actually end up as the starter in Week 1, then his listing as one of the favorites makes sense.

Trey Lance in the 49ers offense is sure to bring a new dynamic.

However, that dynamic will not be put on display until he can dethrone Jimmy Garoppolo. Training camp will be Lance’s first chance to make a case for himself to be the Week 1 starter, and even that probably won’t be enough.

Still, that hasn’t caused DraftKings Sportsbook to waver from listing Lance as one of the top rookies. As it stands, Lance has the third best odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award at +600. The two players ahead of him are Trevor Lawrence (+300) of the Jaguars and Najee Harris (+500) of the Steelers. Considering he seems to be a long shot to start Week 1, Lance has some heavily favored odds.

It is very curious to think about the logic of him having the third best odds since he isn’t the starter. Then again, it is not impossible for him to win the job. If Lance were to actually end up as the starter in Week 1, then his listing as one of the favorites makes sense. The 49ers offense has stellar talent along with the tutelage and scheme of Kyle Shanahan. Every rookie quarterback in the 2021 draft class would love to be in Lance's shoes.

Even if he does end up winning the starting job down the line, he could win it if he balls out and is a direct cause for why the 49ers are winning. He could start Week 7 against the Colts and ball out the rest of the way and be a serious candidate for the award.

But there are also other rookies to consider, of course, if they are having a monstrous year. I would think Kyle Pitts of the Falcons has a better chance of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award over Lance in that scenario. There are a lot of variables to factor in for this matter.

I just can’t confidently say that Lance will win it or even be in the running for it.

Would you take this bet?