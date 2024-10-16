Two Key 49ers Players Miss the First Week 7 Practice
Well, this isn't a great start to the Week 7 practice week for the San Francisco 49ers.
Two of their key players were missing in action for Wednesday's practice due to injury. Those two players were wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Jennings is dealing with a hip issue while Collins nurses a knee injury.
Missing a Wednesday practice doesn't put Jennings' and Collins' availability in jeopardy against the Kansas City Chiefs. This isn't a cause to panic, but it is something to monitor as the week progresses. Should either of them be held out of Thursday's practice, then there will be heavy concern. Two missed practices would increase the likelihood of a player not being active for the game.
However, the 49ers are likely being careful with Jennings and Collins. That way they don't worsen their injuries for Thursday's practice. The 49ers know they will need all hands on deck to defeat the current undefeated Chiefs coming off of their Bye Week. Head coach Andy Reid is a menace when he emerges from the Bye Week with a 21-4 record.
Being without Jennings would sting the 49ers offensively, but they can make do. The real blow to the team would be if Collins is inactive. Their defensive line is thin as it is, especially with Javon Hargrave out for the season with a torn triceps. Having an effective pass rush with a sturdy defensive line will be crucial for the 49ers going against Patrick Mahomes.
For now, there should be no worry with Jennings and Collins. Treat it as a precautionary move from the 49ers so that they are at their fittest for Sunday. Other players who were out of practice for the 49ers on Wednesday are kicker Jake Moody (ankle), kicker Matthew Wright (shoulder), and defensive end Leonard Floyd (vet day).