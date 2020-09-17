Week 2 Against Jets can Propel Ahkello Witherspoon's Confidence

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is set to make his first start for the 49ers since being benched in the NFC divisional playoff game.

With Richard Sherman placed on injured reserve, the 49ers are forced to have Witherspoon fill in.

I'm sure if Jason Verrett were healthy that they would like to go with him instead.

Nevertheless, Witherspoon is the next man up despite how much his name makes 49ers fans cringe.

Anytime Witherspoon is brought up, all that can be remembered from his getting owned by Stefon Diggs and D.K. Metcalf. However, as much as Witherspoon gets slandered, and rightfully so, he still is a player that can prove useful to the 49ers.

The main variable that has always determined how strong he performs is his confidence, which immediately plummeted against in Week 15 against the Falcons. Julio Jones just made him so unsure of himself, which he shouldn't even take to heart because Jones makes everyone look mediocre.

Luckily for Witherspoon, he has favorable matchups over the next three weeks that he will presumably be starting. It all starts with Week 2 against the Jets, which can propel Witherspoon's confidence.

Outside of Jamison Crowder, who was out of practice Thursday, the Jets have no one worth mentioning at wide receiver. This is a game that is perfect for Witherspoon to step into and for Sherman to be out of action. It would not shock me if gets a few pass breakups on Sunday because Jets head coach Adam Gase is sure to tell Sam Darnold to test Witherspoon.

All it takes is for one good play for him to prop himself up, just one.

If he can do that, which I am betting he will because I expect the pass rush to force errant throws, then he will be trending towards the right direction to handle the starter duties in Sherman's stead.

After Week 2, the 49ers have to face the Giants and Eagles. None of these teams have threatening receivers that should make the 49ers pause. And if Witherspoon becomes sure of himself, then it is even less of a worry.

Truthfully, the 49ers actually need Witherspoon to have a good game because if he does, then he will be fine to step into any situation in case Sherman gets injured again later in the season or even Emmanuel Moseley.

I know that the lack of faith in Witherspoon is at an extreme high, but there was never anything wrong with his technique or mechanics. He's in position to make a play almost all the time, and a cornerback that is sure of himself will attack and execute. That is why I refuse to believe he is a lost cause.

It all starts Sunday against the Jets.

This is a prime opportunity for Witherspoon to not only get himself in a groove, but to even enhance is price tag. Remember, he is an unrestricted free agent next season and it behooves him to play strong. Hopefully that will just add motivation for him to perform and benefit the 49ers over the next three weeks.