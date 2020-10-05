Week 5 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

The 49ers have faced a myriad of injuries this season, but the one group that is healthiest ironically is costing them the most, and that's the offensive line.

Daniel Brunskill has proven to be a downgrade from Mike Person at right guard, and Mike McGlinchey has regressed mightily so far this season.

Brunskill was a free agent signing from the AAF who, prior to 2019, had spent his previous two NFL seasons on the Falcons practice squad, so his struggles can be expected. McGlinchey, on the other hand, was taken with the ninth selection in the 2018 draft. 2020 has seen McGlinchey no longer be able to dominate in the run game as he had in his first two NFL seasons and become an absolute liability in pass protection. On Sunday night, he was a turnstile in pass protection, one of his whiffs playing a role in Nick Mullens’ interception late in the first half. If the 49ers can’t get this cleaned up, the season will be a rough one for whomever lines up under center.

- So long quarterback controversy: After an exceptional start against the Giants last week, the real Nick Mullens showed up on Sunday night. Mullens missed wide open receivers early on and his three turnovers led to at least a 17-point swing in favor of Philadelphia. The first interception took at least three points off the board for the 49ers who were in position for a chip-shot field goal, his fumble gave Philadelphia the ball in San Francisco territory leading to the go-ahead touchdown, and his final throw turned into a pick 6 that put the game out of reach.

In addition to the turnovers, Mullens blew opportunities early. On the first possession of the game Kyle Shanahan dialed up two easy throws for Mullens, a slant to Kendrick Bourne and a shot play to Kyle Juszczyck. Mullens missed both, and the one to Juszczyck may have been a touchdown as there was no Eagle defender in the same area code.

- C.J. Beathard is a terrific quarterback when the defense is playing soft.

- Welcome back George Kittle and Deebo Samuel: There was no easing Kittle back into the lineup after missing the two games in New York. Kittle had a career high 15 receptions on Sunday night for 183 yards and a touchdown, catching every ball that was thrown his way.

Deebo Samuel made his first appearance of 2020 and it looked like he hadn’t missed any time. Samuel’s first touch came on an end around in the first quarter and he gained 10 yards. Samuel would also catch all 3 passes that came his way for 35 yards.

- Keep feeding Brandon Aiyuk: The rookie once again showed what he can do with the ball in his hands, turning a screen pass into one of the most spectacular 38-yard touchdowns in recent 49ers memory. They need to keep getting him involved throughout the game.

- ARIK ARMSTEAD: Armstead has been an absolute beast on the defensive line all season. On Sunday night he teamed up with Kerry Hyder Jr for a sack and led the team with 1.5 tackles for loss to go along with 6 hits on the quarterback. Armstead is earning every dime the 49ers gave him during the offseason.

- Kerry Hyder Jr has been a nice surprise: Yes, I said this last week too. Hyder was very solid again last night against Philadelphia

- Where is the 49ers run game: With the exception of wide receiver and tight end runs the 49ers run game is nearly nonexistent this season and Sunday night was no exception. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr managed only 60 yards on 17 carries against the Eagles, an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

- Onside kick costs the 49ers: When Kyle Shanahan called for an onside kick with 2:02 to play in the game he gave up any chance for the 49ers to win the game. The 49ers were down by 5 and still had two timeouts along with the 2-minute warning to stop the clock. By not kicking the ball deep he gave up about 20-30 yards of valuable field position.

The 49ers defense did their job and got the ball back to the offense with 1:40 to play after a quick three and out. The problem though was that instead of having the ball around the 30-yard line, the 49ers offense was backed up on their own 12. Those yards would prove to be precious as the offense moved down the field and time ran off the clock.