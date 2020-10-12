Week 5 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

The first five weeks of the 49ers schedule was supposed to be the easy part. Instead they have bungled their way to a 2-3 record with seven of the best teams in the NFL ahead of them over the next eight weeks.

Going to start today with some of the questions that came out of the game yesterday:

- What was the point of continuing to try and throw the ball in the last few seconds of the first half? Was Kyle Shanahan trying to say, “See, Jimmy stinks, what do you expect me to do with this?”

- If Akhello Witherspoon was capable of playing 61% of the defensive snaps what was Brian Allen doing on the field in the first place? If Witherspoon was healthy enough to dress and possibly play, he should have been out there from the start.

- How does Kyle Shanahan give Jeff Wilson Jr more touches and only one less play than Jerick McKinnon? McKinnon has clearly been the 49ers second-best running back all season, holds up well in pass protection and is a terrific receiver out of the backfield, yet he plays only 16 of 64 offensive sacks and gets three touches? Makes no sense at all.

- The 49ers were able to hit the Ryan Fitzpatrick only five times on Sunday, and two of those were from linebackers Kwon Alexander and Fred Warner. Robert Saleh was forced to blitz to generate pressure, that’s why he couldn’t give help to Allen in coverage. Allen couldn’t stay on top of the wide receiver in Cover 3 so help coming from the inside likely wouldn’t have made a difference anyway.

- Ross Dwelley played only one snap yesterday. He gave up a blindside sack which almost resulted in a turnover.

- Javon Kinlaw played 43 of the 67 defensive snaps. He finished with three tackles and no hits on the quarterback. He has a long way to go.

- Arik Armstead: Played 54 snaps and recorded only two tackles an no hits on the quarterback.

- When will teams realize they shouldn’t try to run a reverse at Kerry Hyder? For the second week in a row, Hyder blew up a reverse for a big loss. He also added a sack on the day.

- Trent Williams really struggles in pass protection when guys attack his inside shoulder. This resulted in a sack last week and we saw it again yesterday.