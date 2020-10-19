Week 6 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Although we are only six weeks into the season, the 49ers saved their chances of reaching the playoffs with their 24-16 victory over the Rams.

Despite jumping out to a 21-6 lead before halftime, the game was tight throughout the second half with the Los Angeles offense doing a much better job of moving the ball down the field. Unlike the last few weeks, it was the Rams who made the mistakes that cost them the game. Let’s go through some from the second half:

- First Rams possession of the second half, they face 3 third and inches from the 49ers 19-yard line. The 49ers defense catches a break when left tackle Andrew Whitworth jumps offside forcing Los Angeles into third and 5. This makes things a little easier on the 49ers defense and they are able to force Jared Goff into an incompletion and limit the damage to a field goal.

- After going three and out on their next possession the Rams drive down to the 49ers 2-yard line. Goff hits Cooper Kupp in the hands, but the wideout drops the touchdown forcing the Rams into fourth and goal. Jason Verrett then intercepts Goff on the fourth down play to give the 49ers offense the ball on the 20.

- Those two Rams miscues and subsequent stops by the 49ers defense wiped away 11 potential Rams points, not to mention Goff missing a wide open Kupp down the center of the field with an errant pass.

- 49ers offense came out firing: The way the 49ers offense moved the ball during the first half was exactly what most expected to see from them leading into the season. The 49ers moved 75 yards on only six plays thanks to strong running by Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk with a screen pass to George Kittle being the only real pass.

As the half wore on and the Rams adjusted, Kyle Shanahan was able to use those adjustments to free up Kendrick Bourne for back to back big gains through the air as the 49ers drove down to score their third touchdown of the first half.

Not only was Shanahan’s game plan effective at moving the ball, the quick throws and runs masked the weaknesses along the offensive line as they did not allow a sack for the first time this season.

- Garoppolo hangs in there: Jimmy Garoppolo had a bit of an uneven game through the air, completing only 14 of his 24 passes that traveled past the line of scrimmage, but made a few big plays when he needed to most. The biggest of those plays coming on the 49ers third offensive possession. Facing 4 and 2 and the Rams 44-yard line, Kyle Shanahan dialed up a pass play. The Rams brought the blitz and Garoppolo hung in there long enough to allow George Kittle to make his break and then fired a perfect shot to hit the tight end in stride for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter with the offense struggling, Garoppolo pulled the ball down and took off for a six-yard gain on a scramble that would set up the final 49ers points of the night on a field goal by Robbie Gould.

- Welcome back Emmanuel Moseley: The return of Moseley to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a concussion was huge for a pass defense that had struggled mightily in his absence. The combination of Moseley and Verrett might be the 49ers best cornerback combination. If the 49ers can stay afloat until K’Waun Williams returns, they may be ready for a strong run down the stretch.

- Raheem Mostert is deceptively powerful: When people look at Mostert, they see a speed back, but he also is an extremely powerful runner. Last night, we saw Mostert lower his shoulder pads for a run to the right, run through the Rams defender and gash them for about 7 yards after contact. He had a terrific 7-yard carry get called back due to a holding penalty by Brandon Aiyuk, but that doesn’t take away the stiff arm that resulted in the poor Rams linebacker bouncing off the turf. Mostert is the engine that makes the 49ers run game go.

- Is this type of offense sustainable? This is the primary thought that kept popping up while replaying the game after it was over. The 49ers were able to hit the Rams with a number of wrinkles that worked masterfully in the first half, but once the Rams adjusted the 49ers offense was like an old Volkswagen with a manual transmission that Kyle Shanahan couldn’t get to shift out of second gear on the 101.

The second half performance by the offense last night reminded me a little bit of what we saw from the 49ers offense towards the end of the 2014 season. If you remember back to that time, the 49ers offense was really scuffling to move the ball and pretty much their entire offense was limited to runs and bootleg passes by Colin Kaepernick. Remember that ugly loss to San Diego in Week 15 when the 49ers exploded for a 28-7 halftime lead, only to watch the offense be limited to 7 points after halftime while the defense allowed San Diego to storm back and eventually win in overtime? That’s kind of what we saw last night, except the 49ers defense this time was able to make a few big stops to preserve the victory. This is going to be something to keep an eye on as we watch the 49ers offense throughout the rest of 2020.