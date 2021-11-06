Week 9: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

The 49ers are looking to build on a much needed performance last week in Chicago with hopes of capturing their first victory in Santa Clara since Oct. 18, 2020.

The 49ers will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers are looking to build on a much needed performance last week in Chicago with hopes of capturing their first victory in Santa Clara since Oct. 18, 2020. Let’s take a look at this rematch from Week 5.

Best Case Scenario: The 49ers succeed in all three phases of the game as they continue to regain health midway through the season.

The 49ers outgained their opponent in the first matchup and did so against a healthy Cardinals lineup. Trey Lance struggled to throw the football in the first matchup but nearly won the game while leading the team in rushing. Look for the 49ers offense to continue utilizing the outside zone run and get a boost from the return of George Kittle. Deebo Samuel is banged up but will likely suit up and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off his best game of the season. The 49ers offense is beginning to click and a healthy Kittle will only add to their arsenal.

The Cardinals go into Sunday potentially missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins on offense. Arizona’s offense goes through Kyler Murray and if he’s not there the 49ers defense will feast on veteran backup Colt McCoy. The Cardinals will look lost with McCoy in the game or straight up ineffective if Murray suits up and is immobile.

Worst Case Scenario: Any mojo the 49ers found in Chicago last week was a mirage of facing a bad team and they will fumble around as usual. The Cardinals are too talented and will find a way to win regardless of injuries.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the model of inconsistency. He has an average passer rating of 108.5 in their wins this season and 75.7 in their 3 losses. It’s safe to say the 49ers offense goes as he goes, the problem is he's erratic and unpredictable. The logical expectation is that he will lay an egg this week against a tough Arizona defense that includes gamechangers Chandler Jones and Budda Baker. The 49ers run game went through Lance in the Week 5 matchup and Lance will be on the bench this week. This could be a long day for the 49ers offense.

Meanwhile, Murray will have his heroic moment that becomes the signature of his MVP campaign. He will dig deep and shred the 49ers defense on the ground and hit some deep shots downfield against the 49ers beat up secondary. The loss of Jimmie Ward knocked out the last playmaker left in the defensive backfield and the injuries will finally be too much to overcome.

Chuy’s Prediction: The 49ers will benefit from the injury bug and get a big win at home… finally.

As crazy as it seems, I feel like the 49ers fortunes are changing. They are actually gaining health during the season for a change and Garoppolo is coming off a subtle heroic performance where it all started for him. The conditions are ripe for the 49ers to go on a run and I see this as the turning point in their season. Look for Garoppolo to continue off of last week’s mistake free performance and turn in another clean game. Garoppolo is nothing spectacular but thankfully this week that won’t be needed.

The defense has Murray’s number and, if he plays, his injuries will make him ineffective against a strong front that is getting reinforcements in newly acquired Charles Omenihu and potentially Dee Ford (questionable with a back injury). Expect the Cardinals offense to sputter and be ineffective this week because of the injuries to their best two offensive players.

The 49ers will win in impressive fashion: 49ers 41 - Cardinals 17.