Were the 49ers Smart to Trade Jeff Wilson Jr.?

What a smart trade.

For the Miami Dolphins.

They just acquired veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers for the low low price of a fifth-round pick. Now the Dolphins have two explosive, starting-caliber running backs in Wilson and Raheem Mostert, because the 49ers didn't want either one anymore.

For the Dolphins, the trade makes perfect sense, because they're 5-3 and looking to improve their roster -- they're making a Super Bowl push. So of course they would be buyers at the trade deadline.

The 49ers also are making a Super Bowl push -- they went all in when they traded for Christian McCaffrey last week. So it's odd that they would be sellers right before the trade deadline. This move doesn't make them better for this season. It makes them worse, and it hurts their depth. Now they're reliant on the health and durability to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, two running backs who have missed lots of time the past two seasons.

But the trade makes sense from the 49ers' perspective, because Kyle Shanahan never seemed to respect Wilson's contributions to the offense in the first place. Wilson had been a good player for the 49ers since 2018, but Shanahan never saw him as a full-time starter. That's why Shanahan signed Tevin Coleman and drafted Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price and ultimately traded for McCaffrey.

Once that blockbuster trade went down last week, it was clear Wilson was the odd-man out in the backfield. So at least the 49ers got something for a player instead of burying him and getting nothing in return when he leaves in free agency this offseason.

And at least Wilson gets to go somewhere he's wanted.