What a Contract Extension for Brandon Aiyuk Could Look Like
Little progress has been made from the San Francisco 49ers to extend All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers never get extensions done until July or Aug. and Aiyuk is looking to surpass the extension that Detroit Lions' receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown got. That will be a tough hurdle for the 49ers to make if Aiyuk remains steadfast on that desire.
It could even be the reason an extension doesn't come to fruition. As it stands, the 49ers have reportedly made an offer to Aiyuk that has him earning $26 million annually. That has Aiyuk making $4 million less annually than St. Brown. It's a fair offer, but clearly one Aiyuk isn't willing to sign now.
Contract negotiations between the two sides seem like they will leak into training camp and possibly beyond. But in the case that the 49ers and Aiyuk are able to agree to one, then what will his extension look like?
I think the 49ers can fluff up the numbers that gets Aiyuk to make $31 million annually while keeping his guarantees a little less than what St. Brown is making. The 49ers can guarantee $75 million of it versus the $77 million guarantees that St. Brown has. The thing about contracts is that the guarantees are what matter the most.
It's what the players seek out since they obviously get that money no matter what. Annual salary is more for just a flex or prestige feeling for these players. It is like when the 49ers signed Trent Williams. They barely gave him roughly $1 million more annual salary to beat the next highest offensive tackle contract three years ago.
This contract extension could be a nice compromise for the two sides. Aiyuk gets his prestige of making more annually than St. Brown, but doesn't get as much guarantee in his deal. So, depending on how the contract is structured, the 49ers can stomach his cap hit more since they didn't guarantee more.
There is also a scenario where the 49ers give Aiyuk more in guarantees but less in total money. For example, the 49ers could give Aiyuk a $110 million extension and guarantee $80 million or more of it. Aiyuk won't get the annual salary flex, which could bum him out, but he gets more security in the event the 49ers wanna get rid of him down the line.
Or, the 49ers could just cave into Aiyuk's demands by giving him a little more than a $120 million contract extension and still give him close to $80 million in guarantees. That will allow him to beat every aspect of St. Brown's contract.
This can all play out in many different ways, but it will not matter if the 49ers do not feel that cashing out Aiyuk is worth it.