The 49ers made a top-ranked defense like the Rams look like child's play in Week 12.

The 49ers made a top-ranked defense like the Rams look like child's play in Week 12.

It shouldn't really have been that surprising. The Rams only have three players worth mentioning on their defense, but you wouldn't have known that watching the game.

Week 13 will present a new challenge for the 49ers' offense when they host the Bills on Monday Night Football at "home." The Bills are not nearly as great of a defense as they were in 2019, though that does not mean they should be overlooked. They still have some players who can present problems for the 49ers' offense from cornerback Tre'Davious White to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.



So what is the 49ers' biggest concern facing the Bills' defense?

Their biggest concern will be if they are struggling to run the football. Buffalo has the 22nd ranked rushing defense, which screams for the 49ers to have a field day against them.

However, the 49ers are rolling out a backup quarterback in Nick Mullens. Even a weak rushing defense can have one good game against the run.

Expect the Bills to fully sellout for the run and force Mullens to make plays. It is what the Rams did in Week 12 and it was working until the fourth quarter when Mullens got hot. The Bills will easily take one good quarter from Mullens against three average or bad ones to give them a real shot at winning.

If the 49ers are unsuccessful running the rock, then that is where White and other players in the secondary can be a threat. White is an aggressive, brute type of cornerback. You do not see this style of cornerback anymore.

White can matchup with Deebo Samuel and create some fits against him. Mullens could be tempted to still pull the trigger for Samuel, thus forced into an errant throw. All sorts of mishaps can occur. And while Mullens has proven capable, a lot more bad can take place than good with him.

The point is, the 49ers do not want this to be a game where it is determined solely by Mullens. They need their run game to be successful. Not only because they gash the Bills' defense, but because it will make the game so much easier for Mullens and for Kyle Shanahan to play call.

San Francisco can win this game and the effectiveness of their ground game will make or break them.