What is the Easiest Stretch of Games on the 49ers' 2024 Schedule?
One of the most common themes with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan is their slow starts to the regular season.
That didn't occur last season, for once, as the 49ers opened up with a five game winning streak. However, their slow starts could always return, especially after an emotionally draining 2023 season following their Super Bowl loss.
Despite all of that, the 49ers should be able to replicate last season's impressive start. That is because their easiest stretch of games in 2024 is from Week 1 to Week 5. The 49ers are at home for three of those five games and face some average to lowly opponents.
It all starts in Week 1 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. I do not care that Aaron Rodgers will be the starter. You cannot convince me that the 49ers won't handle the Jets at home with the entire nation watching. Shanahan should be able to run circles around the Jets' defense and Rodgers will probably be a shell of himself. He usually is against the 49ers.
Next up in Week 2 is the Minnesota Vikings on the road. A short week to face them, but that is the only real difficulty for the 49ers. This is a game I believe the 49ers will be emotionally invested in. They got decimated by the Vikings last year when they visited them when it never should've been that. It is also the game where Shanahan threw former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks under the bus. None of that will come close to happening. I mean, they are likely facing Sam Darnold as the starter. Enough said.
In Week 3 the 49ers will be the road team only in name. That is because they will be facing the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium. It has basically been an extra home game for the 49ers ever since the Rams started playing there. This game may prove to be a bit challenging. The Rams gave the 49ers some fits last year in Week 2 when they hosted them, but still. The 49ers have a stranglehold over the Rams in the regular season, so chalk this up as a win.
Following the home road game, the 49ers head up to Boston to face the New England Patriots. I don't think it is bold to say that the Patriots are probably going to be picking in the top-five in the NFL draft again next year. The weather shouldn't be a factor either in late Sept. which would've been the real opponent for the 49ers. The only real challenge is the five-to-six hour flight for them.
Rounding out the easy stretch of games is in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. I'll admit that the Cardinals will be a better team this year. They'll actually have Kyler Murray to start the season and should be at least a bit improved on offense. Murray has also given the 49ers fits since he was drafted. However, it is still the Cardinals at the end of the day. It might be a challenge for a bit during the game, but the 49ers will prevail.