What is the Weakest Position on Defense for the 49ers in 2024?
The defense of the San Francisco 49ers has been vaunted for years.
Even with last season being somewhat off for them, they still were a strong unit that gave a lot of offenses fits. The hope is that new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen can get them back to their normal standard and swagger.
However, there is one area on the defense that will likely be a struggle for Sorensen to get at a high-level. It is an area that will prove to be the weakest position on the defense for the 49ers in 2024. That position is at safety.
I know that there is a lot of excitement surrounding Ji'Ayir Brown entering his second season. He looked fairly solid in his rookie year and looks poised to take the next step. But outside of him, there is a lot of variables at safety. Brown is really the only player to have confidence in and it's not a total guarantee he takes that next step.
Looking at the players the 49ers have, there are banking on Talanoa Hufanga to erase any doubt that he can return to a high-level after tearing his ACL last year. He's the biggest variable of them all. Then there is rookie Malik Mustapha who looks solid playing close to the line of scrimmage, but isn't someone to feel confident in playing coverage from the jump.
This is why the 49ers held a visit with Julian Blackmon during free agency before he ended up signing back with the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers aren't confident with the safety position. If they were, they wouldn't be looking at avaliable safeties. That is why I fully believe Justin Simmons is on the table for them.
Training camp will be where I think the 49ers come to a decision on whether or not they are fine there, but I really see no point in waiting. Improving the position now instead of later is the best course of action, so we'll see how the 49ers play it out.