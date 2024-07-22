All 49ers

What is the Weakest Position on Offense for the 49ers in 2024?

As great as the offense of the 49ers is, they still have a specific area where they are weak and can be a liability during the 2024 season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) and center Jake Brendel (64) block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) and center Jake Brendel (64) block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Arguably the best offense in the NFL going into 2024 resides with the San Francisco 49ers.

Their offense fields several All-Pro and Pro Bowl players along with a head coach who is a fantastic play caller. However, as elite as the offense is, they still have one area that is particularly weak. It is an area that can easily prove to be a liability in stretches of a game.

The weakest position on offense for the 49ers this year is at right guard. You could expand that to the entire right side of the offensive line really since right tackle Colton McKivitz is subpar. So basically for the second year in a row the 49ers will have the right side of the offensive line be their weakest.

That is because they did very little to address it. All they did was draft Dominick Puni, who is actually a very intriguing prospect that will surely get to compete for the starting right guard position. But that alone shows just how flimsy the right guard position is. I'm sure Spencer Burford is going to be the guy who gets the nod as the starter initially.

Hopefully he doesn't remain there for long during training camp because he was by far one of the worst right guards last season. Veteran Jon Feliciano is easily an upgrade over him, but will he still look solid in 2024? And can his body keep up? Health is his main issue, so it only pushes the instability at right guard further.

Puni might be the best option to start there. Then again, he is a rookie and will likely have his faults. The right side of the offensive line, no matter who is starting, will have a ton of questions and concerns for the 49ers. That is why it is the area where the 49ers are weakest going into 2024 again.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News