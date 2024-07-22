What is the Weakest Position on Offense for the 49ers in 2024?
Arguably the best offense in the NFL going into 2024 resides with the San Francisco 49ers.
Their offense fields several All-Pro and Pro Bowl players along with a head coach who is a fantastic play caller. However, as elite as the offense is, they still have one area that is particularly weak. It is an area that can easily prove to be a liability in stretches of a game.
The weakest position on offense for the 49ers this year is at right guard. You could expand that to the entire right side of the offensive line really since right tackle Colton McKivitz is subpar. So basically for the second year in a row the 49ers will have the right side of the offensive line be their weakest.
That is because they did very little to address it. All they did was draft Dominick Puni, who is actually a very intriguing prospect that will surely get to compete for the starting right guard position. But that alone shows just how flimsy the right guard position is. I'm sure Spencer Burford is going to be the guy who gets the nod as the starter initially.
Hopefully he doesn't remain there for long during training camp because he was by far one of the worst right guards last season. Veteran Jon Feliciano is easily an upgrade over him, but will he still look solid in 2024? And can his body keep up? Health is his main issue, so it only pushes the instability at right guard further.
Puni might be the best option to start there. Then again, he is a rookie and will likely have his faults. The right side of the offensive line, no matter who is starting, will have a ton of questions and concerns for the 49ers. That is why it is the area where the 49ers are weakest going into 2024 again.