The 49ers will not be nearly as undermanned against the Saints on Sunday as they were in Week 9 against the Packers.

Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk are expected to be back for the 49ers after missing the last game being placed on the COVID-19 list. These two players surely would have made a difference for the 49ers against the Packers, but the results would have remained the same.

San Francisco is likely headed for their third consecutive loss when it faces the Saints in the SuperDome. Deebo Samuel is a toss up to return and Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out. It is a bleak situation for the 49ers right now. New Orleans just put a beat down on the Buccaneers in primetime, so this team is riding the lightning right now.

I mentioned in a previous article that the 49ers can take advantage of the Saints being on a high horse because they can easily overlook the 49ers. Week 10 is essentially a trap game for the Saints, but that does not matter if the 49ers do not execute a proper game plan.

So what is the winning formula for the 49ers to defeat the Saints?

The winning formula has to be getting back to the basics of the offense. Week 10 is not going to be about what the 49ers' defense can do because they have hardly been the real issue this season. The Saints are likely going to drop around 30 points anyway, so the offense has to execute at a high level.

Kyle Shanahan needs to be committed to what the identity of the 49ers' offense is, which is what he did against the Rams and Patriots. Run the football early and often, utilize every inch of green and dial up counter plays.

This style of attack that Shanahan is so disrespectful with was lacking against the Seahawks and the Packers. Now the game against the Packers I do not hold it too much against Shanahan because that game should have never taken place. Still, Shanahan must not look to have Mullens drop back three straight times to open the game up. It is ridiculous how Shanahan has done that not once, but TWICE this season with him.

For whatever reason it is, Shanahan just lets Mullens sling it and gets away from what works best for his offense. And what works best is utilizing ghost motions, jet sweeps, screens and play-action leak plays.

This is what the 49ers need to utilize on offense in order for them to have any chance to win. Doing this will get the offensive line in a groove to settle them in for when they need Mullens to drop back. If Mullens does not have a clean pocket, the 49ers have no shot, so Shanahan has to get his offensive line comfortable and confident.

Otherwise, the 49ers are going to get blown out again.